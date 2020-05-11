The automatic backup data of each host sent to the host operating as a centralized Amanda server. To restore data, the host sends a request to the Amanda server, specifying the file system, data, and filenames. A server is installed with an amanda-server package and client with the amanda-client package. The clients may have different configurations and operating systems.

The Amanda server runs through xinetd using xinetd service located in /etc/xinetd.d. The three services files include: amanda, amidxtape, amandaidx. For a client to recover a backup from the server, a hostname is placed in the .amandahosts file in the server Amanda user's directory /var/lib/amanda. The file /var/lib/amanda/.amandahosts lists all the hosts that are backed by Amanda.

amdump : performs automatic requested non-interactive backups for the file systems listed in the disklist configuration file, placed within cron instruction to run at a specified time.

: amlabel : Label the backup medium for Amanda

Amanda configuration files get automatically created with the installation. A user mentions the directory to use as a holding disk, where backups kept before writing to the tape.

/etc/amanda : keeps configuration files and subdirectories for different kind of backups to be performed. Each directory contains amanda.conf and disklist file. A user edits them and enters the system's settings. The amanada.conf contains basic configuration parameters like the tape type and logfile, as well as holding file locations. A user can change the commented entires.

/var/lib/amanda: Keeps log and database files