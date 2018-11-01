Latest News And Web Hosting Review InterServer.net

Interserver is capable of delivering some innovative products and services to customers designed to enhance existing businesses. The company has made a strong reputation for delivering reliable and secure services. Some technical expertises are available to provide outstanding customer support. The company targets to give comprehensive resources, around-the-clock service, and tools for business requirement. The main objective of this organization is to provide services at affordable prices to customers across the world. New technology is liked with this organization to build own servers and own custom Linux kernels. The company handles every aspect of hosting that can be experienced by users.

With the rising numbers in fraud cases it is always wise to read a review before buying a product or a service. The number of web hosting companies has increased manifolds since companies are now hosting their own websites in an effort to secure a place in the competitive market. The sad truth is that not all of these web hosting companies provide genuine services and you must avoid them under all circumstances. You may look for reviews on the internet but you will not come across a single review that presents the truth. Well the good news is that review will introduce you to the services provided by Interserver.

Vast variety of services

Well the company has a wide range of services when it comes to web hosting. The services provided by the company are very reliable without a doubt. Let us look at some of the hosting plans that are offered by the company.

IS 1.0 $ 6.95 10 GB 100 GB Unix \ Linux IS 2.0 $ 9.95 20 GB 200 GB Unix \ Linux IS 3.0 $ 14.95 30 GB 300 GB Unix \ Linux

Programming: Perl, PHP, Python, Tcl

Database: My SQL Account

Accessibility: Control Panel, Telnet, SSH

Features: Third Level Domain, Multiple Domains in One Account, Pre-installed CGI Scripts, Web Usage Statistics Report, MS FrontPage Support, Secure Server, Shopping Cart & Software

Atom Dedicated Server Dedicated $49 CPU: 1.6 GHz

RAM: 1 GB

Disk Space: 250 GB 6000 GB UNIX/Linux

Policies: Adult contents allowed, Can resell space

You must note that the prices change from time to time so you must check the official website to get the latest prices of the services.

Profile of Interserver

The company has been operating for quite some time now. The company started out really small and offered very little services in fact back then the quality of service was not that great but with hard work the service provider changed its profile drastically by providing good services. The company has indeed managed to hold on to their customer base in spite of certain technical difficulties in their operations.

Outstanding customer services

The customer service provided by this company is indeed outstanding as the customers are constantly given steady technical support over the phone and email. The company has well trained staff that can solve both technical and non technical problems with equal ease. Not many service providers are able to do this.

The performance of the Interserver

There have been no complaints regarding the performance of the company of late; recent survey has revealed that the company is giving the competitors stiff competition in the market. The company has also received rave reviews from experts regarding their prompt and economical services. Since this company is genuine as a customer you can expect to get your money back in case you are not satisfied with the services.

Reputation

The company has a very strong reputation in the market; even though some of the services may not be up to the mark. The company has a very loyal customer base.

What for Customers?

Reliable solutions with affordable prices.

Innovative products and services designed to complement their existing businesses.

Money back guarantee: 30-days

Uptime: 99.5%

InterServer: Company Overview

InterServer.net was established in 1999 and has rule to give qualitative service and support. Company is able to provide very fruitful solutions and services. It has maintained a good standard among customers with their innovative products and services, designed to give their support to the customers. Technology of company is set according to industry. They have their own servers, datacenter, developed fiber network and Linux kernels. Network of company is maintained by highly experienced network engineers. Team members are highly qualified and done their certification courses. Every decision is made according to user’s requirement.

Reliability and Performance:

InterServer provides reliable and secure services. It provides around the clock service, all necessary tools and comprehensive resources. There is a facility of 100% power uptime guarantee and a 99.5% network uptime guarantee. Company monitors each important aspect of client. Interserver is targeted to provide relevant services to the client. The hosting services include virtual hosting, Quick servers, Cloud VPS, Dedicated Servers and Co-location. It gives services at very affordable prices so that customer can easily buy the products.

Hosting Plans:

Reseller Hosting comes with the instant account setup, proactive backups, easy management, disk space, client management, one click scripts, unique IP address, private DNS Servers, MySQL, monthly bandwidth and Premium hardware.

Cloud VPS hosting comes with the high performance storage, 99.9% uptime guarantee, backups and snapshots, easy control panel, instant root access, 1 public IP address and IPV6 addresses.

Dedicated server hosting comes with memory, hard drive, bandwidth, control panel and operating system. Dedicated servers are offered in various types like managed cheap Linux dedicated servers and windows dedicated servers.

Co-location hosting comes with the UPS and generator backups, power uptime guarantee, system administration, additional power and roof lights.

Support:

Technical support is delivered to customers via phone, email, support tickets, community forums and knowledgebase. Customer can receive desired solution as per their requirements. Technical experts are available 24/7/365 days to provide the desired solution.

Pros:

Reliable services.

Good Technical support.

Affordable prices.

Superior service.

Secure server.

User-friendly

Large packages for websites of all types.

Cons

No uptime guarantee in shared hosting.

No money back guarantee for VPS and dedicated servers.

Cancellation Policy:

Company provides refundable policy also that is applicable only on shared hosting. Customer can apply request of cancellation within 30 days of notice period if he don’t want to continue further. He may send request via email to the company. Company will delete all the information related to his account within some specified period of time. Client may also cancel his account after 30 days to prevent him from any future charges or billings of the company. Company has also right to terminate the service in case of finding any client to misuse the services.

Conclusion:

Interserver provides best services to clients. There is also a refundable policy so that user can have a choice to discontinue the services in case of dissatisfaction. All rules and regulation should be followed strictly by the company as well as the client. Shared hosting provides easy and free installation of applications like CGI/PHP. It gives better platforms to design websites and its hosting. All the information is kept secure on the server.