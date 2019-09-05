From last one or two years, it is seen that non tech corporations also enter the digital and data-focused world and for this they need talent and technology , thus they are acquiring the services of software and technology based companies. Earlier only Google, Facebook and Yahoo are competing to acquire the best and the brightest startups in Silicon Valley, but now there are many corporations that are sending their corp-dev talent to scout out possible acquisitions in the Bay Area and beyond. These corporations are in the field of retail, health, agriculture, financial services and other industries.

In 2011, Netscape founder and Vice Chairman titan Marc Andreessen wrote that software is steadily eating the world and disrupting industries like music, retail and others and now in the same industry, there are few corporations at the big level who are starting to eat startups.

It can be understood with the help of example. In the beginning of this year Monsanto, a multinational chemical, and agricultural biotechnology corporation, bought big data weather tech company climate Corporation for $1.1 billion. There is another Insurer UnitedHealth Group who bought health data analytics company Humedica for hundreds of millions of dollars.

There is a website Exitround launched in the beginning of this year has reported regarding the non tech companies entering the marketplace to find potential talent and startups. Exitround is offering a compelling service by which startups can find easily for most of the non tech companies.