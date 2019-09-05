Review IS3D

There is a company named as IS3D started by the faculty members of University of Georgia recently moved off the UGA campus into a space at the Clarke County School District’s Athens Community Career Academy.

The company’s main objective is to teach core scientific ideas to high school students and to fulfill this purpose, they develop interactive educational software.

With the school district, the company is having the arrangement of 2,500 square feet space for office and computers and the school district will used the company’s growing line of software.

The company staff is very happy, as they are getting additional advantage, their software is designed in such a manner that it can help and also provide them opportunity to work with the students and teachers. Their main goal mainly focus on to help the students and the school district to achieve their goals.

IS3D is having space in UGA’s Biobusiness Center off Riverbend Road from last three years, this is the place where new or startup companies get the space on rent for their business or in the beginning just for their establishment.

According to the employees of IS3D they are working with Clarke teachers and students from last several years but now they are having more close connection.

The company is having various products such as three-dimensional animations, games and eBooks but their main product is the interactive case studies by which students are asked to take a problem-solving approach to what they’re learning.

The company wants their students to acquire such skills by which they can have successful career in their hand and also they get away from rote memorization and for this their main goal is to develop problem solving and critical thinking skills and the kind of skills which are mostly needed by employees of science and technology companies in their students.

To help out students when they are having a particular problem with a particular idea or skill, the company is having a system known by the name SABLE which allows teachers to know the problem as well as the topics or subjects students struggle or face problem with them most and thus provide them with skills and assessments-based learning environment. This system SABLE provides potential for adult education as well as for high school students.

The company can develop more case studies to improve its software as they are working in the same building with teachers and students.