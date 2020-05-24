<< Prev. Page: Linux Security & Administration

The Linux kernel version consists of four segments: the major, minor, revision, and security/bugfix numbers. The major number rarely changes with a significant change in the kernel, and the minor number indicates the major revision of the kernel — the security/bug number used for security and bug fixes.

The new developments appear as release candidates and have ‘rc' in the name. The latest Linux Kernel version is 5.6.13, 5 is the major number, 6 is minor, and 13 is revision number. The release candidate version for a new kernel is 5.7-rc5.

Most distributions add another number, which refers to a specific set of patches applied to a kernel as well as distribution initial. The Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8 have a kernel version as 4.18.0-193.

Use the command to find the kernel version:

$ cat /etc/redhat-release

On Distributions supporting RPM packages run a command

uname -r

The new versions released continuously to provide support to new features or new hardware or to patch security loopholes.

The Kernel headers installed in /usr/lib/modules/versions/build directory.

Kernel Tunable Parameters

These tunable parameters controlled by the files in /proc/sys directory and /etc/sysctl.conf file.

sysctl -p: read parameters from the /ect/sysctl.conf file

sysctl -w: to change specific parameters

sysctl -a: lists all available changeable parameters

#sysctl -w kernel.domainname="ananova.com" #sysctl -w net.ipv4.ip_forward=1

New Kernel Installation

Download binary version in the form of RPM packages from the distribution website and install. The most comfortable way as software utility automatically download and install distribution prepared kernel package.

Download source code, then compiling and installing the resulting binary file along with the modules.

Manual Kernel Installation using RPM

A series of RPM packages beginning with the word ‘kernel' and updated system configuration files needed for manual new kernel installation.

rpm -qa | grep kernel Lists kernel packages already installed on a system

The distributions provide CPU optimized Kernel packages that include multiprocessor support. The x86 includes x86 versions, and the 64-bit distribution holds x86_64 versions.

Builds

The Kernel header packages denoted with ‘devel' contains only the kernel headers used for compiling kernel modules or software and do not need full source code. The headers get installed in the /etc/kernels directory with the build link in the kernel's /lib/modules library.

A new installation entry gets created in GRUB, which on boot, lists the options.