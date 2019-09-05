Anahata software company

The industries which are manufacturing or producing papers, will feel happy after knowing that now they can avail the services of the Anahata, a software company. Anahata is having something which if it offers for any business in the paper manufacturing industry, then the industry will feel great. The company is having customized ICT solutions which they offer in the industry so that their needs and requirements of businesses can be fulfil to a great extent. This news has made Anahata a leading service provider in Melbourne and the outlying areas of the region.

Anahata Technologies Pty Ltd was founded in Perth, Western Australia in 2010 is a private software development company owned by an Australian who offer their specialist services in the analysis, design, implementation and provide support to cost-efficient and custom built software application. The company is having various experts with vast experience and good qualification from all over the world that have made great contributions in the designing and development of software, which lead them to offer cheap and cost effective solutions to their clients and thus enhance the profitability of their business operations.

The company has tied up with several companies i.e. in the form of partnership and the main aim behind this partnership is to provide integrated ICT solutions that are user-friendly and easy to manage. The organization is having MYOB and ORACLE as the certified partners. The company is working with MYOB so that the enterprise solutions can be developed based on Oracle and Java platforms and it ensures seamless integration with its own business solutions and thus it enhance their accounting services product range.

Anahata has a development process which mainly focuses on the customer satisfaction, as this is the main objective of every organization. It allows their customers to give assistance in the fine tuning of software and allow them to do on site inspection and assessment thus making it as efficient and user-friendly as possible, which leads to an improvement in the design and development including enhancement of business profitability. The clients are offered on site training with great level of customer service who offer their services 24 *7 for the whole year and they can contact via live chat, phone, e-mail etc.