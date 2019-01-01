Live Chat Software for Websites

What is Live Chat Software

Today’s Live chat software is a most popular term for talk, online applications planned especially to provide online support to customers. Software like this is used to offer quick support to the visitors on a site. Determining customer’s queries and reacting to their feedback emphasizes bond between agent and customer and builds flexibility in business. Live chat software is the most beneficial and affordable option associated with the customers.

Live Chat Software: Benefits

Whenever you add live help on your site, customer support tools offer you to decrease customer service response time and create customer loyalty.

1. With the help of Live chat software, boost and create customer confidence and support in the enterprise services and products. Customers get their reply before they leave your site when making use of live chat for the website.

2. Live chat quickly arranges a support agent that will help a customer with their inquiries. This will help you to increase your revenue.

3. Live chat allows customer service operator and sales to start Live help talk to your website visitors. Through this, your administrators can inquire whether they need any support before potential customer leaves your site.

4. Through customer feedback during and after live help session, company can concentrate on your consumer’s needs, questions, and requirements. With the help of live chat software, you can enhance and improve your website for future customers.

5. Live help sessions assist in getting feedback of extremely valuable customers. It supports in performing on site and off site chat both which prove to be very advantageous for your business.

6. Live Chat support operator can handle live sessions and multiple queries simultaneously. When a new message is received it shown up in the chat window.

7. Easy file transfer is another benefit of live chat. Customer can receive or send files to the visitor easily.

Live Chat Software for Website:

Below are some popular Live chat software mostly use for the websites.

Chatwoo- Chatwoo is a new powerful way to reveal true website user behavior and experiences in one central tool-giving you the big picture of how you can improve your site's UX and conversion rates. All your data is securely stored in the cloud and is accessible at lightning speed.

Smartsupp-This software is the best for your website. It starts a solid conversation with web visitors, quickly gives answers and enhance your online sales. It is one of the free live chat software along with unlimited agents and visitors recording.

Zopim- It is an award winning and best live chat software especially for small business. Main feature of this software is a chat with visitors and boost conversions. It makes sales and support easy for businesses. Moreover, it is faster and offers personal way to engage the customers.

LiveAgent- It is a website based multichannel live tool that integrated all channels including Facebook, Email, Chat, Twitter and Voice into one interface. It provides suitable answers for the customer queries and adding benefits to the staff.

Live2Support- Live2Support is another top online software. It is flexible, easy and customizable online customer chat software for business to offer online support. Moreover, it provides excellent robust customer communication solution via live chat which creates new markets and increases sales.

Comm100 live chat- This tool is a superior version of comm100. It helps organization to deliver better quality customer service with ease. They offer pack of features which are exclusively designed for established teams.

WebXion- Through this software, you can enjoy user-friendly and informative website experience. Now customers can chat directly to the support agent regarding their queries, instead of waiting for the email response.