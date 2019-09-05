IT Companies planning to Supply 3D Printers

3D printing technology will bring about a third industrial revolution. As digitization is becoming very popular local large IT firms are actively seeking to develop 3D printers, but they are not very popular and not in even demand in the other countries. It is possible that if this trend continues next year also, then domestic 3D printing industry can be a part of tough competition between small and medium sized enterprises.

From the sources it is known that IT companies are planning to supply 3D printers at home and abroad. US firms such as Stratasys and 3D Systems currently dominating the global 3D printer market. According to market research firm Gartner, the shipment volume of 3D printers is less than US$100, 000 and it is projected to reach 56,500 units in 2013 and it is estimated that the size of the market reach to 1 trillion won (US$943 million) in 2013. It is expected that units will go to increase to 100,000 units in 2014 and 190,000 units in 2015. The industry anticipates that the global 3D printer market will reach to US$6. 5 billion in 2019.

Recently, 3D printing business is started with more local IT companies. HP is planning to enter the 3D printer in international market in the middle of the 2014. Motorola- the smart phone maker company who has started developing smart phones by using 3D printing technology is owned by Google.

In the 3D printing market, global IT giants such as Google, Amazon, and Microsoft will review their entry and local IT firms are also planning to enter into the 3D printing market. Mobile carrier KT is also planning to enter in the 3D printing business. Samsung Electronics might start its 3D printing business, as it has been reviewing its involvement in the 3D printing business in the beginning of this year