Dedicated server reseller, as the name suggest, a server which is purchased first and then it is resell. But this is not only these word means, it contains a lot but before this you must learn in brief about dedicated server…like what it is,its purpose etc..So have a look

Dedicated server

A dedicated server is basically designed to serve the needs of the whole network which contain thousands of computer connected to each other and communicate with each other. In a network it is a single computer which is set aside to serve the need of the network. If we talk in terms of Web hosting, then dedicated server is a computer which has internet connection and include related software and a web server and is rented from the web hosting company, it indicates the server which is allocated to you only for hosting your website i.e. dedicated to the client website only to serve its need.

What does dedicated server reseller means?

A dedicated server reseller means anyone who has purchased the dedicated server for hosting their website and then resells the same server to somebody else to fulfil their requirement. This means that you allot different sections of your dedicated server to your different customers as per their need, their websites will be placed on your server, technical support will be provided by you and in return they will provide you money, which is a good source of income generation. This is the most expensive service which is offered by the web hosting company and thus it is prove to be very profitable for its resellers.

So, this is what actually dedicated server reseller means, in a simple language first you purchased the server which will be all yours to host your website and then to generate income you will resell the same server to somebody else.

Just sell the server without purchasing it

There is one more option available where you can become a part of the Free Reseller Program, i.e.Resellers Panel, which allows you to sell Dedicated Servers without purchasing them first. But these servers are very expensive, so you need to find the right components of hardware, right data centres, assemble the servers etc. If we talk about reseller panel then they have adopted a new approach called free reseller hosting idea and according to them you need to do the selling work only and rest of the work i.e. everything else will be done by them. This means all the tools required to start selling web hosting, maintenance of server, technical support etc.will be handle by them. You can also set the retail price on the basis of their wholesale price so that you will be able to get the profit on the difference of the amount.

Dedicated server reseller programs

There are various companies/platform available which are involved in dedicated server reseller programs. By this program, companies provide you the server or platform which you have to sell to your customers, earn income from that sale and for all this you need to become a member of the same company.

Basically companies offer you different plans or levels, containing a range of server like 2-9, 10-19 etc. and on the basis of the plan you choose, as a member, may provide you several benefits and discount.

Soft layer-an IBM Company provide support many web and managed hosting resellers. They offer four levels to their members and according to the level, offers them discount of 5%, 8%, 10%, 15%respectively. They provide their dynamic services and focus on performance, automation, good infrastructure, scalability and reliability. Their dedicated servers, storage, networking offers the platform for value added solutions and flexibility that your customer need and as a member you will receive good discount, access to inventory, suite of value added services, licensed management etc.

Limestone-This company provide the servers in a range like 2-9, 10-19, 20-39, 40+ and on the basis of the plan (range of server) you choose, provide you support like discount off base configuration, discount on sale items, unlimited Free SSL Certificates, Brandable Control Panel, Free Server Monitoring, Floating KVMoIP, Premier Support.

Server loft-This company reseller program is open to anyone who is interested in starting a hosting business. They offer their members several benefits like they offer discounts on all dedicated servers, Variety of products, instant setting up of the server, branding of the reseller panel etc.

Besides given above, there are several other companies also available which can offer you the opportunity to become a good dedicated server reseller.