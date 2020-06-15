The post offices are now in different businesses. Instead of sending manual letters, people do send emails. Although the post office primary job is not entirely obsolete, still statutory information asked by the government travels through them.

History repeats itself, but in this case, I don't think it will ever happen. But some people can make this happen again like hackers, email crackers, scammers, cyber attackers, and people involved in phishing activities.

According to the Statista, April 2020 report, around 4.6 billion are Internet users, which is almost half of the world's human population. As-like in every society, some miscreants want to harm others by their malicious, malignant, and mischievous (MMM) activities, like the Internet community has cybercriminals. Using various techniques, these evil souls steal the peace of general users who want to use the technology to thrive.

Small businesses are often the soft target of such scams. Online sources reveal that in 2019 more than $500 million lost by the companies in email scams.

How aware are you? Do such stories make you alert? The news stories not only tell what happened, but they also report how it happened. So by reading such stories, can you now make your business safe from the email scammers.

During post office days, only selected people, agencies, or institutions used to send letters, but in this email era, you receive tons of emails. Hence, it would be best if you had an eye to detect out the bad or fraud emails and check their authenticity.

The daily business receives emails from vendors, customers, employees, banks, known personal emails, and many more. We read but don't whitelist them, if not specified, to do so. But, we make a mistake when we open an email from unknown source asking to click or open attachment. You need to handle such emails with complete safety. If you consider it not safe, then you can mark them as spam or blacklist the sender's email address.

Spam Emails

However, always advised taking care before clicking an URL or opening attachments. You can hover the mouse pointer to find the URL target website information or type of software it is asking to download. Often, such emails land in ‘spam-box,' but some may bypass the email security software and comes to the inbox. The security often catches phishing, advertisements, gambling, or insurance selling emails. The interesting point is that in such emails, they have an unsubscribe link at the end of the emails. Think!, have you ever subscribed to such services, notifications, newsletters, advertorial emails, if no, then right way mark them as spam.