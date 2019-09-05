1and1 Hosting offers MyWebsite 8

For small businesses, online visibility is a mission-critical issue. Therefore 1and1 MyWebsite package provides an easy to use, central dashboard called ‘1and1 Online Success Center'. Elements required for online visibility are analyzed and displayed. This guides business owners to improve their presence through a step-by-step process. 1and1 MyWebsite 8 is a new generation offering unbeatable tools, to gain online success for small organizations and freelancers.

An effective website has a direct outcome on both online and offline success found by most business. Now 1and1 hosting MyWebsite involves new dashboard. Offering optimization to support businesses across three different areas: Online Directories, Basic Information, and Content Optimization.

Users can enhance local search engine ranking by central management. Basic information like name, address, phone number, directions and opening hours can be improved. Google preview and linguistics appeal of a website is automatically generated with this information. Users are allowed to check displaying data to their customers in famous search engines.

1and1 hosting Online Success Center also provides instant appraisal related to website appearance on most relevant directories like Yelp or Google Maps. Local searches can be automated by users applying to 1and1 ListLocal.

Users are guided by innovative Content Optimization by speed-dialing, graphics and easy-to-use platform that elaborates SEO succeed-dialing. By applying SEO tool integration in selected packages, content can be modified to a higher degree.

According to CEO of 1&1 Internet Ltd., the Company had been keen on becoming a strong partner for small organizations. It was done by gradually developing website builder. An industry’s first approach is introduced for small businesses to enhance their online visibility. Small businesses are allowed to get found easily on search engines by new 1&1 Hosting Online Success Center. They are listed on most powerful online directories on clicks aspect.

MyWebsite Version 8 offers a professional and mobile optimized website in a few minutes. It is priced around Euro 6.99/mo+ VAT with 30 days free trial. This package supplies many Web Apps like Google Maps, Facebook, SEO Commerce functionality, sector-specific text, advanced online marketing, social media integration with pictures and design modules,. All packages of 1&1 MyWebsite provide 200 email mailboxes, 1 domain and 10 GB web space, 24/7 support and unlimited data traffic