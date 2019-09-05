Five Organizations of Canada Won Ingenious Award

In 2013, there are five organizations of Canada, who won the Ingenious Award for excellence and innovation in the use of ICT. These five organizations belong to five different categories: not-for-profit organizations, small organizations in the public and private sectors and large organizations in the public and private sectors. The winners are: Not-For-Profit: The University of Ontario Institute of Technology – Artemis project, Small/Medium Public: Municipal Property Assessment Corporation – Streamlined property assessment, Small/Medium Private: GrowSafe Systems – Data collection of individual cattle on farms, Large Public: Public Works and Government Services Canada – Pension administration transformation, Large Private: Dundee Precious Metals – Smart and connected gold mining.

These organizations as the winners represent the best use of IT sector in improving the business operations as well as the personal life of people, it brings significant changes in the working of the people, access services, and communicates with each other and thus helps in building a leading digital economy. For this award ceremony, nominations from all over Canada's ICT industry and from the organizations belong to the above given five categories are invited who have achieved significant results through the innovative use of ICT.

The program was organized by The Information Technology Association of Canada (ITAC) and is supported by a number of leading ICT suppliers including: Dell Canada, Softchoice Corporation, Xerox Canada, Deloitte, CGI, Cisco, Intel Canada, HP, Oracle, EY Canada, Backbone magazine, and IT World Canada. ITAC is the voice of the Canadian information and communications technologies (ICT) industry which represents a diverse ICT community spanning various services such as ICT consulting services ,telecommunications and internet services, software, hardware, microelectronics and electronic content.