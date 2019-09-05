South Africa Want to Entertain ‘Pure Internet Joy’

Afrihost, one of the largest webhosting companies in South Africa want to entertain their clients with ‘Pure Internet Joy’. The company was founded in August, 2000 and from last thirteen years they are running their web hosting services in South Africa, the USA and Australia. In 2013, the company wants to increase its license from 30,000 to 150,000 domains and for this they have select “Spam Experts” incoming filtering service. By this they are also able to significantly reduce the time spent on tweaking spam servers and on the the overall load on its in-house IT team. With this, they are also able to deliver professional email filtering added to their hosting package to the larger no. of customers. “Spam Experts” also help the company to improve their services offered and this is another way by which they may increase their license along with their growth plans in South Africa, US and Australia. Through this, time is also decreased on installation and maintenance thus adds greater simplicity and flexibility to the IT management. It also allows their customers to anticipate infrastructure needs and optimize resources and allow them to upgrade their existing infrastructure. It also improves the efficiency of the webhosting infrastructure as it automates and optimizes the integration of the email security provisioning with the control panel. It is also very cost effective and also rapidly deploys and manages applications.

Easyspace was founded in 1997 and is one of the UK’s largest domain name registrars and web hosting companies offering high quality and innovative products with excellent customer service, now serves over 350,000 consumer, e-commerce solutions, ranging from dedicated servers to professional web design. It is providing web support for a club which runs without any cost on free basis and involved in the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow. They offer free domain name, unlimited bandwidth, disk pace of 50GB storage, up to 200 mailboxes, MySQL Databases, UK based customer support in their web hosting packages. Now, their website is getting more than 40,000 hits in a month and more than 120 people attending their weekly classes both indoors and outdoors. The company also provides domain names and web hosting for Glasgow Parkour Coaching and for Roots of Movement which is a national organization. The biggest advantage which company gets with Easyspace is that they can collect and mix their web hosting and may get a new domain name for those events which are running. With the services of Easyspace, they can easily manage the website using the control panel – the (File transfer protocol) FTP tool which is very helpful in uploading of content in an easy manner. Easyspace is part of iomart Group plc, which is one of the leading companies of cloud services and managed hosting in UK.