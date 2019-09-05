Start Cloud Award – Best Hybrid Cloud Solution

Codero hosting announced on 3 Dec'13 that its name comes under the list of finalist among the top three companies for the 2013 UP-START Cloud Award. It was selected in two prestigious categories – “Best Hybrid Cloud Solution” and “Best Cloud Hosting Solution.” The company offers dedicated, managed, cloud and hybrid hosting services to their clients and was recognized for true hybrid solution, thus offers flexibility and scalability in their cloud hosting services.

The UP-START Award finalists are cloud computing companies that were selected by the experts of the cloud industry and will going to present their solutions to those who have taken part in the conference in Santa Clara on December 3, 2013. Attendees have given vote on the site on the basis of the most outstanding cloud solution,technical innovation, marketability and likelihood to be a market leader and then winners will be announced, after considering these factors. The UP-START Cloud Awards are established in the cloud community to increase the understanding, appreciation and advancement of the contribution of cloud computing to the business and technology community. understanding, appreciation and advancement of the contribution of cloud computing to the business and technology community. These awards were founded in 2010 by Cloudcor, Inc., to identify the extraordinary achievements happened in the cloud industry.

Codero Hosting offer their hosting solutions to all the size of businesses on a global basis. It offers US based technical support to their customers and thus their clients are very happy with their services. The company is having various data centres located at Phoenix, Arizona and Ashburn, Virginia.

Canadian web hosting, full time web hosting and cloud hosting company has made an announcement regarding the integration of Riverbed’s Stingray Traffic Manager into their public Canadian Cloud (CA Cloud) and VMware and Xen Private Cloud service offerings. With this integration, Canadian web hosting has added software-based Layer 7 application delivery controller (ADC) which works by doing the inspection of application or traffic of websites or by processing them with complete payload streaming. This provide great advantages to the customers also as it is using few optimization techniques by which request of the customer is routed efficently to the web servers. It also allow them to load balance servers across different data centers.

The company is based in Richmond, British Columbia as a standalone Canadian load balancer appliance. It was founded in 1998 and has been providing Shared hosting, Virtual Private Servers (VPS), Cloud Hosting, Dedicated Servers, and IT as a Service for the companies of Canada of all sizes. They offer a 100% network uptime, and a total money back guarantee with good customer support.

NRC Handelsblad has recently reported about National Security Agency (NSA) that it has infected around 50,000 computer networks all over the world with spyware, a malicious software which was basically meant to steal important information.

This transmission of NSA spyware appears to be fairly rudimentary and installing NSA software on the users' computer which does not come under the suspecting ones. When this news was reported, a day prior to this, Twitter the most popular social networking website has made an announcement that it has beefed up security to prevent further snooping by unwanted sources. As security is a major issue these days, so Twitter has enabled “forward security” on its website. Thus, extra protection is given which restrict unwanted intruders to decode encrypted data and steal user information. There is a team of security in the Twitter, whose main work is to provide great level of security to their users who are having an account on their website.

Facebook and Google has implemented forward security so as to provide protection to the data of the users and it is like their efforts which are going on continuous basis. Twitter has pointed out regarding its latest development in “an ever-changing world” of processes related to the security.