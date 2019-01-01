Talk to your customers in real –time with Live help software

Live help Software is a developer of Live Chat – software as a service-based instantaneous visitor monitoring and online chat software device for e-commerce sales and support. Live chat software is the best ever way to connect your customers. Live chat allows companies to offer instant customer service by chatting with clients while they’re trying to use the product, providing an extraordinary potential for imminent and retention.

Live chat features

In addition to essential text-based chat, live chat tools present a number of other features to assist you to control your chats, share your workload and value more about your website visitors. These may include:

Analytics data regarding your customer’s place and the language they converse

Archived transcripts of caller chats

Operator-initiated chats and automatic chat prompt

The capability to collect custom information, moreover via JavaScript or using a form

Numerous operator chatting, so you can exceed chats to different team members

Automatic transformation of multilingual chats

Skins and themes to make the chat box match your own website

Screen allocation and automatic page redirection

Offline tools, such as a contact form when no operators are available

So, is live chat the future

The potential of live chat is unassailable. The capability to present instant help to a customer previous to they get annoyed is an incredible way to build customer satisfaction. And the own nature of chat both increases customer friendliness and affinity with the company.

How does live chat work

Live chat allows you to instantly converse with your website visitors via immediate messaging. On a basic level, the instant messaging part of the software works in a similar way as a normal desktop messaging application like Skype, however, the website visitor doesn’t require any special software installed. The chat basically appears within their browser window, and the website visitor can have a chat with an operator by typing into the live chat box.

Why use live chat

Any opportunity to have more interaction with your clients and answer their questions quickly is a good thing in my book. But here are some specific benefits you may not have thought of.Customers love live chat and regard it as an important website feature

Live chat can lessen costs and reduce incoming emails

Live chat can boost sales

If your competitors aren’t doing it then you can get a leg up.

Live chat enables you to improve the understanding of your customers which in the long run will direct to better products and more business.

What is the cost

Live chat is generally very affordable with reasonable price, although there can be a broad variation in price between basic plans and more superior features.

Chat woo the well-organized way of live chat

Chatwoo Live Chat focuses on the activism concerning visitors screening products, services or causes; it believes in ideal Integration and no compromise. It compliments customer's (Data) Privacy and provides an SSL (Secure Sockets Layer) grade security to ensure all your chat history is kept away from distrustful threats. Chat Woo also permits inter-department chat.