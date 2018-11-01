Latest News and Hosting Review 10Gbps.io

Key Selling Points
- High-bandwidth network solutions provider
- Multihomed network backed by 7 top tier carriers and dozens of private peerings
Services Offered
- Dedicated Server
Executive
Operations Manager: Tereza Hubkova
Data Center: 12 data center located across EU, US & Asia
What for Customers?
- The company provides unshared 10GE ports to all its clients.
- Provides efficient data delivery with low latency and zero packet loss
- NTT fiber routes enabled: It increases network performance to many destinations across APAC, EU & US.
- After joining NTT, implemented additional 100GE upstream ports, increasing its network capacity to 5Tbps worldwide
Latest News
- Adds TIER 1 carrier, NTT communications transit to its network to further expand its global network. NTT joins Level 3, GTT, Cogent, Core-Backbone, M247 and Blix Solutions as the 7th transit provider on 10Gbps.io’s network. NTT provides high-speed, high-capacity IP communications for major countries in Europe, North America, Oceania, and Asia. Also, provides an extraordinary environment for content, data and video transport through its worldwide infrastructure.