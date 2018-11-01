Latest News and Web Hosting review Xxhost

Share your valuable feedback, comments or suggestions on Hosting Review Xxhost

Xxhost hosting has load balancing with caching servers; therefore if server faces any instability, another server will take that place without disruption of service. Their hosting service includes website hosting, reseller hosting, and virtual store. Their each plan is enabled with advanced technology and multiple applications such as CGI, PHP, remote access and MySQL. Moreover, company provides three types of sites builders that are Softaculous, RVSiteBuilber and Trendy. For unhappy customers, they have money back policy, get 24/5 multiple technology support via online service or phone support. Moreover, customers can sign any hosting plan use system for free. Xxhost offers a complete hosting solution in the cloud computing area and adds value to the customers.

Xxhost : Company Overview

XXHost, an exceptional web hosting provider, offers a wide range of hosting services from Hosting US, Hosting Brazil, Hosting Windows, Reseller Hosting US, Reseller Hosting Brazil, Master Reseller US, Brazil to VPS and Dedicated servers. With good customer support, high uptime guarantee, increased reliability, stability, security, top notch performance, company is trying their best to offer best hosting services at good prices to their clients.

Reliability and Performance/ Uptime Report

High performance & reliability is offered by the provider to their clients. Servers of the company offers 99.9 percent uptime guarantee. By this, they are ensuring the good performance of servers which keeps the websites up and online all the time.

Safe & secure SSL Certificates are offered to ensure secure website transaction with privacy of clients personal or payment related information. Money back guarantee is also provided by company which is a sign of a reliable provider.

Hosting plans

Brazil, US, Master Reseller of both countries xXHost hosting plans include features like Control Panel cPanel 11, WHM RVSiteBuilder, One click install 300 applications with Softaculous, Unlimited E-Mail Accounts, Unlimited MySQL Database, Trendy Flash Site Builder, PHPMyAdmin. E-Mail based features are SMTP, IMAP & POP3, Spam Assassin, Auto-response, E-mail Aliases / Forwarders. CloudLinux OS, FTP access, LiteSpeed servers, Perl, PHP, IonCube Loader, ImageMagick, Ruby On Rails, Zend Optimizer with 24*7 support, free backup, money back guarantee, SSL & 99.9% Uptime guarantee. Reseller hosting of Brazil, US including above features offers Bandwidth also in unlimited qty.

ASP, ASP.Net, Unlimited Bandwidth, Unlimited My SQL Database, Panel – Plesk, Unlimited E-Mail Accounts & 99.9% Uptime guarantee features with SSL, free installation & backups are offered by Windows xxhost.

Features and Control Panel

Control Panel cPanel 11/ WHM

RVSiteBuilder, Trendy Flash Site Builder

One click install 300 applications with Softaculous

Unlimited E-Mail Accounts, Unlimited MySQL Database

PHPMyAdmin

SMTP, IMAP & POP3

Spam Assassin, Auto-response

E-mail Aliases / Forwarders

FTP access, LiteSpeed servers

Perl, PHP, IonCube Loader

ImageMagick, Ruby On Rails, Zend Optimizer

Great Customer support

Free backup & SSL

Money back guarantee

High Uptime Guarantee

Support

Customer Service of the provider is excellent. Team of customer care consist of competent and exp. staff who offers valuable advice and suggestions to their clients. With this they are able to resolve the queries or complex technical issues in a less span of time. They are competent enough to deliver great satisfaction to their clients almost every time. They are experts in serving the clients well. A client using a Support Ticket submit their query or issue to customer care and can also get help through Knowledgebase.

Pros

Competent Supporting Staff

Quickly accessible

Support the latest technology hardware

User-friendly Control Panel

Free backup & installation

Online services

Top notch performance & reliability

Cons

A good web hosting provider, it has no cons.

Cancellation Policy/ Refund Policy

A money back guarantee is applied to hosting services where on request of a customer, money may be refunded by company to them on their being feeling unsatisfactory. But terms & conditions are applied, so one must note before asking for any refund, please clear the things.

Conclusion

XXhost, one of the reputed web host, offers a wide range of hosting services from US, Brazil Hosting, US, Brazil Reseller Hosting, Master Reseller Brazil, US Hosting, VPS and Dedicated hosting services to their clients with high quality, performance, reliability, security and guarantees with optimal support.