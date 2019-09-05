CPANEL HOSTING consist of two words cpanel and hosting where Cpanel is nothing but a site configuration and management software application, and hosting service is a type of internet web hosting service through which individuals or organizations can make their website or webpages accessible to others through internet . In short , we can say that cpanel hosting is a website which help an individual or organization to make their webpages available to others.

It is establised at Ohio , USA .It owns and operates its own server hardware and data centers with 24*7 professionals working to provide security to the server so that its clients can have best experiences of web hosting with them. It provide automatic, cheap and commutative hosting services. What is cpanel ? In cpanel hosting , cpanel stands for control panel .It is UNIX based web hosting . Control panel provide graphical user nterface (GUI) and automation tools designed to simplify the process of hosting or website management. It was originally designed to speed up hosting by J NICK KOSTON. CPANEL is a fully featured popular web based hosting account control panel that help you to manage your area or domain and website hosting related daily tasks over to the hosting account owner instead of requesting help from help desk .This is done through a web browser.The idea is to transfer as much of the control and responsibility of managing your website to you. You got the ability to manage all aspect of e-mail files, backup, FTP, etc without any external help and without doing any tedious programming. Cpanel along with web host manager(WHM) combine to form a fully featured web hosting control panel system .

The cpanel and WHM package allows you to manage every aspect of your server's web hosting needs through easy to use interfaces . FEATURES provided by CPANEL HOSTING are:- * no limit on web hosting. * no limit on data transfer . *free domain name for life. *no limit on e-mail account. * no limit on MYSQL database. *host unlimited domain . NOTE:: Domain name is unique for every user .It give the location of the client to the server . It act as login id for the user .Name of two user can be same, but domain name can't be same. Apart from location it give other relevant information about the client. Various services of cpanel hosting are business hosting, reseller hosting, VPS hosting and dedicated hosting. The main AIM of cpanel hosting is to provide client with the transparent , secure and highly reliable solution and all this at affordable price and allow them to manage their websites with ease.