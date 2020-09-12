EXIM Announces Members of the 2020-2021 EXIM Advisory Committee and Newly-Established Chairman's Council on China Competition
The Export-Import Bank of the United States (EXIM) announced today the appointment of 17 members to its Advisory Committee and the establishment of a new EXIM Advisory Committee Subcommittee on Strategic Competition with the People's Republic of China, informally called the “Chairman's Council on China Competition” (Chairman's Council). The terms for all appointed will run through September 2021.
The EXIM Advisory Committee, as required by the U.S. Congress, advises EXIM on its programs and, in particular, on the extent to which the agency provides competitive financing to support American jobs through exports.
The EXIM Board of Directors unanimously approved the 2020-2021 EXIM Advisory Committee Members during an open session of today's EXIM Board of Directors Meeting after the conclusion of an open nomination process, which was published in the Federal Register on July 7, 2020. The Advisory Committee will again be chaired by the Honorable Stevan Pearce, a former member of the U.S. House of Representatives and New Mexico House of Representatives. Pearce also chaired the 2019-2020 EXIM Advisory Committee.
Chair Stevan Pearce said: “It has been an honor to work alongside Chairman Reed and her team, as they've successfully reopened, reauthorized, and reformed the agency. The next year will be instrumental as they stand up the Program on China and Transformational Exports. I look forward to continuing as the Chair of the Advisory Committee and advising EXIM on its policies and programs to advance the agency's mission of supporting U.S. jobs through exports.”
Today, Chairman Reed announced that EXIM Advisory Committee Chairman Stevan Pearce established a newly formed EXIM Subcommittee on Strategic Competition with the People's Republic of China or Chairman's Council. The Chairman's Council will advise the agency on how China is engaging in strategic competition against the United States, and how Beijing's actions impact American interests and economic security.
In particular, the Chairman's Council will help EXIM make the most of its critical, bipartisan Congressional mandate to establish a “Program on China and Transformational Exports,” designed to neutralize Chinese export subsidies directly, advance the comparative leadership of the United States with respect to China, and support U.S. innovation, employment, and technological standards in ten key technology sectors, ranging from 5G to artificial intelligence to biomedical sciences to renewable energy.
Ambassador Paula Dobriansky, who will serve on the EXIM Advisory Committee and as Chair of the Chairman's Council on China Competition, said, “I am excited to work with my committee and subcommittee colleagues on the national imperative of promoting U.S. exports and thus, creating American jobs. In the face of fierce competition from state-backed Chinese entities, EXIM represents a vital tool of statecraft, particularly in sectors critical to long-term U.S. prosperity and security.”
EXIM President and Chairman Kimberly A. Reed said: “I congratulate the new members of the EXIM Advisory Committee and the newly established Chairman's Council on China Competition. It is amazing to see how far we have come since fully reopening EXIM in May 2019, and these immensely qualified and diverse individuals will provide valuable insights to EXIM going forward.
As Congress—in our historic 2019 reauthorization—and the 2019-2020 EXIM Advisory Committee—in their statement in the June 2020 Report to the U.S. Congress on Global Competition—underscored, EXIM is a critical tool when it comes to strengthening America's competitiveness with respect to China.
I look forward to working with both the Advisory Committee and Chairman's Council to ensure that EXIM is living up to our vision of ‘Keeping America Strong: Empowering U.S. Businesses and Workers to Compete Globally.'”
A full list of members of the 2020-2021 EXIM Advisory Committee and Chairman's Council on China Competition can be found below:
2020-2021 EXIM Advisory Committee
Chair:
- The Honorable Stevan Pearce*
Chief Executive Officer/Manager
Trinity Industries, Inc
Former Member
U.S. House of Representatives and New Mexico House of RepresentativesHobbs, NM
Representing: State Government
Members:
- Maria Cino
Vice President, Corporate Affairs for the Americas
Hewlett Packard Enterprise
Washington, DC
Representing: Production
- Bill Cummins
Executive State Director
Alabama SBDC Network
The University of Alabama
Tuscaloosa, AL
Representing: Commerce
- Ambassador Paula Dobriansky
Senior Fellow, Harvard University Belfer Center for Science and International Affairs
Vice-Chair, Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security (Atlantic Council)
Washington, DC
Representing: Commerce
- Rodney Ferguson
President and Chief Executive Officer
Winrock International
Arlington, VA
Representing: Environment
- Lawrence Goodman
President and Founder
Center for Financial Stability
New York, NY
Representing: Finance
- Owen Herrnstadt
Chief of Staff, Director of Trade and Globalization
International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers
Upper Marlboro, MD
Representing: Labor
- Bill Huntington
President, N.A. Wholesale Men's, Kids' & Home
Ralph Lauren Corporation
New York, NY
Representing: Textiles
- Sean McGarvey
President
North America's Building Trade Unions
Washington, DC
Representing: Labor
- Scott Palmer*
Partner
Palmer Hunter & Hall
Los Angeles, CA
Representing: Services
- Rich Powell
Executive Director
ClearPath
Washington, DC
Representing: Environment
- T.J. Raguso
Group Executive Vice President, Director of Global Banking
Zions Bancorporation
Houston, TX
Representing: Finance
- Alex Sanchez
President and Chief Executive Officer
Florida Bankers Association
Tallahassee, FL
Representing: Finance
- Venkee Sharma*
Chief Executive Officer
Aquatech International
Canonsburg, PA
Representing: Production
- Christopher Smith*
Executive Director
Parity for Main Street Employers
Washington, DC
Representing: Commerce
- Linda Upmeyer*
Member and Former Speaker Iowa House of Representatives
Clear Lake, IA
Representing: Agriculture
- Joanne Young
Managing Partner
Kirstein & Young, PLLC
Washington, DC
Representing: Services
*Small Business
2020-2021 EXIM Chairman's Council on China Competition
Chair:
- Ambassador Paula Dobriansky
Senior Fellow, Harvard University Belfer Center for Science and International Affairs
Vice-Chair, Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security (Atlantic Council)
Members:
- C. Derek Campbell
Chief Executive Officer
Energy and Natural Resource Security, Inc.
Executive Chairman
AlphaSierra Advisory Group
- Elaine Dezenski
Founder and Managing Partner
LumiRisk, LLC
- Kathie Leonard
President & CEO
Auburn Manufacturing
- Jenny Norris
Director, East Region
Meridian Finance Group
- Jim O'Brien
Principal
Baker & McKenzie LLP
- Serge Verma
President
Vinmar Projects LLC
- Deborah Wince-Smith
President & CEO
Council on Competitiveness
ABOUT EXIM
EXIM is an independent federal agency that promotes and supports American jobs by providing competitive and necessary export credit to support sales of U.S. goods and services to international buyers. A robust EXIM can level the global playing field for U.S. exporters when they compete against foreign companies that receive support from their governments.
EXIM also contributes to U.S. economic growth by creating and sustaining hundreds of thousands of jobs in exporting businesses and their supply chains across the United States. In recent years, approximately 90 percent of the total number of the agency's authorizations has directly supported small businesses. Since 1992, EXIM has generated more than $9 billion for the U.S. Treasury to repay U.S. debt.
Source: Press Release Date: September 9, 2020 Office of Communications (202) 565-3207