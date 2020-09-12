EXIM Announces Members of the 2020-2021 EXIM Advisory Committee and Newly-Established Chairman's Council on China Competition

The Export-Import Bank of the United States (EXIM) announced today the appointment of 17 members to its Advisory Committee and the establishment of a new EXIM Advisory Committee Subcommittee on Strategic Competition with the People's Republic of China, informally called the “Chairman's Council on China Competition” (Chairman's Council). The terms for all appointed will run through September 2021.

The EXIM Advisory Committee, as required by the U.S. Congress, advises EXIM on its programs and, in particular, on the extent to which the agency provides competitive financing to support American jobs through exports.

The EXIM Board of Directors unanimously approved the 2020-2021 EXIM Advisory Committee Members during an open session of today's EXIM Board of Directors Meeting after the conclusion of an open nomination process, which was published in the Federal Register on July 7, 2020. The Advisory Committee will again be chaired by the Honorable Stevan Pearce, a former member of the U.S. House of Representatives and New Mexico House of Representatives. Pearce also chaired the 2019-2020 EXIM Advisory Committee.

Chair Stevan Pearce said: “It has been an honor to work alongside Chairman Reed and her team, as they've successfully reopened, reauthorized, and reformed the agency. The next year will be instrumental as they stand up the Program on China and Transformational Exports. I look forward to continuing as the Chair of the Advisory Committee and advising EXIM on its policies and programs to advance the agency's mission of supporting U.S. jobs through exports.”

Today, Chairman Reed announced that EXIM Advisory Committee Chairman Stevan Pearce established a newly formed EXIM Subcommittee on Strategic Competition with the People's Republic of China or Chairman's Council. The Chairman's Council will advise the agency on how China is engaging in strategic competition against the United States, and how Beijing's actions impact American interests and economic security.

In particular, the Chairman's Council will help EXIM make the most of its critical, bipartisan Congressional mandate to establish a “Program on China and Transformational Exports,” designed to neutralize Chinese export subsidies directly, advance the comparative leadership of the United States with respect to China, and support U.S. innovation, employment, and technological standards in ten key technology sectors, ranging from 5G to artificial intelligence to biomedical sciences to renewable energy.

Ambassador Paula Dobriansky, who will serve on the EXIM Advisory Committee and as Chair of the Chairman's Council on China Competition, said, “I am excited to work with my committee and subcommittee colleagues on the national imperative of promoting U.S. exports and thus, creating American jobs. In the face of fierce competition from state-backed Chinese entities, EXIM represents a vital tool of statecraft, particularly in sectors critical to long-term U.S. prosperity and security.”

EXIM President and Chairman Kimberly A. Reed said: “I congratulate the new members of the EXIM Advisory Committee and the newly established Chairman's Council on China Competition. It is amazing to see how far we have come since fully reopening EXIM in May 2019, and these immensely qualified and diverse individuals will provide valuable insights to EXIM going forward.

As Congress—in our historic 2019 reauthorization—and the 2019-2020 EXIM Advisory Committee—in their statement in the June 2020 Report to the U.S. Congress on Global Competition—underscored, EXIM is a critical tool when it comes to strengthening America's competitiveness with respect to China.

I look forward to working with both the Advisory Committee and Chairman's Council to ensure that EXIM is living up to our vision of ‘Keeping America Strong: Empowering U.S. Businesses and Workers to Compete Globally.'”

A full list of members of the 2020-2021 EXIM Advisory Committee and Chairman's Council on China Competition can be found below:

2020-2021 EXIM Advisory Committee

Chair:

The Honorable Stevan Pearce*

Chief Executive Officer/Manager

Trinity Industries, Inc

Former Member

U.S. House of Representatives and New Mexico House of RepresentativesHobbs, NM

Representing: State Government

Members:

Maria Cino

Vice President, Corporate Affairs for the Americas

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Washington, DC

Representing: Production

Executive State Director

Alabama SBDC Network

The University of Alabama

Tuscaloosa, AL

Representing: Commerce

Senior Fellow, Harvard University Belfer Center for Science and International Affairs

Vice-Chair, Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security (Atlantic Council)

Washington, DC

Representing: Commerce

President and Chief Executive Officer

Winrock International

Arlington, VA

Representing: Environment

President and Founder

Center for Financial Stability

New York, NY

Representing: Finance

Chief of Staff, Director of Trade and Globalization

International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers

Upper Marlboro, MD

Representing: Labor

President, N.A. Wholesale Men's, Kids' & Home

Ralph Lauren Corporation

New York, NY

Representing: Textiles

President

North America's Building Trade Unions

Washington, DC

Representing: Labor

Partner

Palmer Hunter & Hall

Los Angeles, CA

Representing: Services

Executive Director

ClearPath

Washington, DC

Representing: Environment

Group Executive Vice President, Director of Global Banking

Zions Bancorporation

Houston, TX

Representing: Finance

President and Chief Executive Officer

Florida Bankers Association

Tallahassee, FL

Representing: Finance

Chief Executive Officer

Aquatech International

Canonsburg, PA

Representing: Production

Executive Director

Parity for Main Street Employers

Washington, DC

Representing: Commerce

Member and Former Speaker Iowa House of Representatives

Clear Lake, IA

Representing: Agriculture

Managing Partner

Kirstein & Young, PLLC

Washington, DC

Representing: Services

*Small Business

2020-2021 EXIM Chairman's Council on China Competition

Chair:

Ambassador Paula Dobriansky

Senior Fellow, Harvard University Belfer Center for Science and International Affairs

Vice-Chair, Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security (Atlantic Council)

Members:

C. Derek Campbell

Chief Executive Officer

Energy and Natural Resource Security, Inc.

Executive Chairman

AlphaSierra Advisory Group

Founder and Managing Partner

LumiRisk, LLC

President & CEO

Auburn Manufacturing

Director, East Region

Meridian Finance Group

Principal

Baker & McKenzie LLP

President

Vinmar Projects LLC

President & CEO

Council on Competitiveness

ABOUT EXIM

EXIM is an independent federal agency that promotes and supports American jobs by providing competitive and necessary export credit to support sales of U.S. goods and services to international buyers. A robust EXIM can level the global playing field for U.S. exporters when they compete against foreign companies that receive support from their governments.

EXIM also contributes to U.S. economic growth by creating and sustaining hundreds of thousands of jobs in exporting businesses and their supply chains across the United States. In recent years, approximately 90 percent of the total number of the agency's authorizations has directly supported small businesses. Since 1992, EXIM has generated more than $9 billion for the U.S. Treasury to repay U.S. debt.

Source: Press Release Date: September 9, 2020 Office of Communications (202) 565-3207