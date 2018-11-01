Dedicated Hosting customers switching to Cloud Hosting

Cloud Hosting is promising to provide the same performance and speed as the dedicated server with cost benefits, security, and scalability. It has potential to become the only solution for future data storage.

Dedicated Hosting Pros over Cloud Hosting

Entire resources belong to the customer who rented it. No virtual environment sharing.

Much faster, with RAID 10, hence, provide impeccable performance.

Migration from server to server is smooth with control panel provided like cPanel.

Cons of Dedicated Servers over Cloud Hosting

Fixed price with capped resources, while with cloud hosting you pay for the services you used.

Not easy to scale, while it is no problem with cloud hosting.