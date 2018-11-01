Latest News And Web Hosting Review NetHosting.com

Nethosting.com has been offering internet services and solutions from the past 17 years. Their services include virtual, cloud and dedicated hosting. For customer satisfaction, the company has introduced various software and applications. The company also helps in generating more traffic to managed websites beautifully. Their services and tools are available at a very competitive price. Besides this, their shared hosting includes new ClouLinux OS, easy to use interface, monitoring 24 hours. VPS hosting offers cost effective solutions for every application, websites, and testing servers. Also, dedicated servers come with automatic backups, RAM, RAID, quality hardware and hard disks. The company also offers 24/7 quick customer support.

NetHosting: Company Overview

Nethosting is a robust unlimited web hosting provider providing quality customer service, reliability, and value. They embrace to a time-tested philosophy of hard work, loyalty, patience, and integrity. It is this commitment to brilliance that sets NetHosting apart from the competition.

Their experienced team of professionals identifies there should on no account be a “quick fix” to any concern and move towards each problem with the thoughtfulness it is worthy of. NetHosting greatest resource, their employees work together in productive, positive environment to successfully deliver the superior service, clients have come to look forward from NetHosting.

NetHosting Reliability and Performance/ Uptime Report

SiteGeek analysis shows 99.9% uptime last week for NetHosting. Up Time % is the amount of time websites hosted by the hosting company are available for users or visitors. NetHosting time and again consistent high up-time percentages very close to 100%, means sites hosted by NetHosting are available 24/7 or exceptionally close to 24/7. NetHosting has 40% positive user sentiment on SiteGeek, based on social media content and conversations. It’s a real time snapshot of customer’s perception of hosting company and ensures hosting company is meeting user needs and convey quality service.

Target Customers: Small Businesses to any size business

Key Selling Points: Low prices, unlimited domains, file transfer, hosting space, email accounts and FTP accounts, cPanel, easy app installs, CloudLinux and a 30-day money back guarantee for our clients, 100% uptime guarantee and 24/7 US-based customer support and data center is built with excellent redundancy features and monitored by engineers at all times

NetHosting Plans

NetHosting offers VPS, dedicated, shared and app hosting. With VPS hosting, customers get a section of a server (like shared hosting), but its “virtualized” – signifying it runs as if it were a dedicated server platform. NetHosting VPS packages Includes: 100% Uptime Guarantee, 100% Satisfaction Guarantee, Dedicated Expert Support, Full Root Access, Reimage/Reinstall, Network Statistics, Remote Reboot, Web-Based Control Panel,

NetHosting top-of-the-line data center give the most safe and sound place for customers most significant assets – data. Customer business will be affected, if their site goes down. That is why NetHosting have 24×7 monitoring with SAS 70 Type II certified and biometric scanners. They are advantageously situated in the safest place possible for a data center and never had a major outage.

NetHosting Features and Control Panel

Dedicated Hosting features Include: Supports CentOS, Fedora, Ubuntu, Windows (Defaults to CentOS), 100% Satisfaction Guarantee, 100% Uptime Guarantee, Hardware Replacement Guarantee, Dedicated Expert Support, 100% Cisco Network, 5 Static IP Addresses, Remote Hands

VPS packages features include: 100% Uptime Guarantee, 100% Satisfaction Guarantee, Dedicated Expert Support, Full Root Access, Reimage/Reinstall, Network Statistics, Remote Reboot, Web-Based Control Panel, 1GB RAM, 100 GB disk space,1 CPU, 250 GB Included then $0.10/GB in, $0.15/GB out Bandwidth

NetHosting Support

NetHosting Customer Support and Service: Email (support@nethosting) and Phone support is available 24 by 7, 365 days a year

Pros

Redesigned website, includes enhanced security features and responsive design elements

Cancellation Policy/ Refund Policy

NetHosting offers full refund as per their 30-day Money Back Guarantee, if Hosting plan is cancelled within 30 days of purchase. Cancellation will process only after written notice is received by their billing department via fax, email, U.S. mail, or hand-delivered note and should contain user ID.

Competitors: BlueHost, HostGator, and eHost

Conclusion

NetHosting since last twenty years has presented customers the best hosting services available. It is accommodated within a state-of-the-art PCI certified data center and is a web hosting industry leader headquartered in Orem, Utah. Products include VPS, Shared, Windows, and Dedicated Hosting with 100% uptime and no annual price hikes.