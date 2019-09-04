Complete guide to pc mag anti virus

Now before we get into the features of PC mag antivirus we should take the time to learn something about antivirus in the first place. Now it is no secret that we depend on the computer and the internet to carry out our daily activities. Now unfortunately using the internet may not be safe at all times. That is the time when we need to use an antivirus to protect our computer and operating system from getting corrupted. An antivirus is a program that scans your computer for threats from viruses and combats them. Now before you decide to buy or download an antivirus you have to make sure that your operating system is compatible with the antivirus that you have in mind.

You download a free version of the software or you can buy the full version. It is always better to go for the paid version as it will allow you to use all the features in the software.

Let us now take a look at the features of PC mag antivirus

To begin with; this particular software is quite easy to use and the interface of the software is very user friendly. This software is quite fast and it starts to act upon the viruses as soon as they are detected. This software is designed to combat worms, Trojans, spyware, threats and viruses. The best part about this software is that it does not slow down your computer in any way and it does take up too much of the hard disk space.

The software also scans in file that you receive through your email or any internet based application. If viruses are trying to enter your computer, then the antivirus will start acting immediately and remove these viruses. This software will give you an instant notification if a Trojan tries to infiltrate your computer software.

Now sometimes certain viruses may sneak past your computers defences but this software will scan your operating system and computer properly and repair the damages that has been done. The software will give you notifications from time to time on the threats that your computer faces and you will also have the option of doing away with the threats.

PC mag antivirus comes with a number of tools that will help you clean up your computer. Sometimes viruses can cause your computer to act in a very strange way or even slowdown so you can use these tools to restore your computer to its former self.

Now the software comes with tools that prevent spam from accumulating within your computer. You may have to configure your system so that it can recognize what a spam looks like and that your software can block them. To get the best of PC mag antivirus you should go for the paid version as you will be allowed to use all the features. Follow the tips mentioned in the article and you will have no trouble in using PC mag antivirus to the fullest in protecting your computer.