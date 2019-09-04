How to Make Money Through Dedicated Hosting

Making money sounds good, doesn't it? If you have a dedicated server, you can make more money than most people that use a shared server. How? Through affiliate advertising and other affiliate programs. Here's how it all works out.

Dedicated Hosting Means More Space

When you go with a dedicated hosting package, you have more space than you would if you had opted for a shared hosting package. Because of this extra space, your site can withstand a lot more traffic than most other sites – you can also set up smaller sites that have been developed solely for advertising purposes. The more people that click on your site, the more money you will make through advertising. It's all very simpler, really.

The trick is to find advertisers that will pay to place ads on your site. To do this, though, you have to have a site that draws a lot of traffic in addition to creating a site that is appealing to both visitors and to Google – especially if you are going to work with Google AdSense. When you have a dedicated server, you can set up a bunch of smaller sites to appeal to affiliate programs, and this, in return, means more money for you.

Adding Content

A site that has been set up solely to gain traffic and attract people to advertisements, can't look like such a site. This means that you have to build out content, hire professional writers, and create ad spaces that look like they belong on your site. But, it is a really good way to earn some extra money – especially if you have a knack for creating content that sells.

The worst thing you can do, though, is to set up a site solely to place advertisements on it, and then try all kinds of tricks to fool Google into thinking that your site is legit. Try to create an interesting site that really will grab attention for all the right reasons. Once that's done, you can attract advertisers and place ads on your site. All of this leads up to you making more money through dedicated hosting.

As you can see, you can make a lot of money through opting for a dedicated server. You can't do the same thing with a shared server (it would be a lot harder!). Need some help making money through dedicated hosting? Just ask! We're here to make sure that your site stands out – no matter what purpose your site has been developed for.