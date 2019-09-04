5 Ways to Save Money on Dedicated Hosting

If you're reading this article, you've already made the decision to move to dedicated hosting. What you may not know is that you can save money on any dedicated hosting package that you choose. How? By making sure that your timing is right and understanding how discounts can be found.

Here are five ways to save money on dedicated hosting packages.

Look for specials. Just like any other company, hosting companies need to run specials often. Set up a Google Alert using a specific company's name or different keyword combinations. When you get an alert, check out the package reduction deal. Only take what you need. Hosting companies will charge you for a complete package, but you may not need a complete package. If you really don't need everything that you're paying for, cut your package by eliminating what you no longer need. You can save some money this way! Go long-term: more often than not, you can save a few dollars by signing a long-term contract. If you have the option to sign up for a service for a long period of time to save some dollars, make sure to do that if it makes sense. Go for free. If you get an offer from a hosting company offering you any service for free, take it. If that service expires, simply opt out. That's a simple enough tactic, right? Shop around. This one should be a no-brainer. Take the time to shop around for what you want in a web hosting package. Look for dedicated server options that work for you. You should be able to find the lowest rate relatively quickly.

Make Sure It Works

It doesn't make sense to save a few dollars on something that just doesn't work for you. If a package is at a reduced rate or offers something for free, that's great – but ask yourself this: do you need it? If not, you aren't really saving anything. The trick is to find everything that you need plus a really great rate. Remember to shop for specials, pay attention to freebies, and always keep your eye on Google alerts. These are the best ways to save money with dedicated hosting.

It will also pay to take a close look at the comparison charts on our site. We have taken the time to really compare each hosting site, so that you can find the best possible solution to your dedicated hosting needs. We also invite you to ask us any questions that you may have about dedicated hosting. That's why we're here!