Latest News And Web Hosting Review Hostlife.net

‘Host Life’ was established in 2005 and has since then been providing reliable and high quality hosting solutions. Today it has more than 25,000 registered users from various parts of the world. This company provides a variety of hosting solutions from dedicated servers, protection from DDoS attacks, virtual servers, remote backups, website builders CMS licenses, web development, SSL certificates, and domain hosting. Hostlife.net furthermore provides 24/7 customer support via e-mail, LiveChat and telephone to help sort any issues that may arise. Customers also get a 99.9% network uptime guarantee which makes sure websites do not experience any downtime.

Hostlife.net : Company Overview

Around 9 years back Hostlife.net began his web hosting services in the domestic market. Since then it is flourishing & its customers are more than 18,000 individuals & they are increasing continuously. Its customers include legal entities of Ukraine, Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, Moldova, Lithuania, Latvia, Bulgaria and other countries. Countries around the world are praising Hostlife.net. With it, Hostlife.net attains a status and got different certificates. Partner companies of it, have become world-renowned vendors like Microsoft, Fotolia, DrWeb, ISPsystem, 1C-Bitrix, etc. are few named.

Reliability & Performance

Hostlife is rendering services since last 10 years. From this much of experience to provide hosting services of the highest quality to meet the requirements of any client is quite enough. There flourishing customer base is because of the quality of services and customer support it gives them. They are increasing technical capacities and new staff which will be sufficient for given time to every customer at any time which makes it a reliable & trustworthy. It has developed its products and provides high speed and stability of the service of machinery.

Hosting Plans

Hostlife.net offers a range of services presented with a server hardware of hostlife virtually worldwide. In this, they are helped by their foreign partners. For many years, they were the using network of data centres from their partner Leaseweb situated in Germany, Netherlands & United States. From 2010 onwards it begins to build its own facilities around the world through hosting VPS and dedicated servers in Ukraine. Moreover, in 2012, they started to operator their own data centre WIBODC. Their main products are shared hosting, virtual servers, as well as dedicated servers.

Control panel & features

They provide a wide range of related services that allows a customer to perform a full range of services from domain registration to run stably at hosting site of any complexity. From the amateur to the web pages for professional online store it has everything. Hoslife.net staff assist their customers at all stages. Their team creates competitive products & are innovators in the domestic market of hosting services. In 2010, they have brought to market RU and Uanete unlimited hosting service, besides offering its customers a variety of bonuses and buns, thereby turning forever the notion that this does not happen. Unlimited hosting is actively promoted in Russia and Ukraine. As the historical experience, the most reliable to operate simple mechanisms, in addition, customer can restore their work much easier and faster. The speed of solving the problem in the hosting industry is main factor of stability.

Support

It is known for its after sales service. Its support centre is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. A customer can contact them by phone, ICQ, e-mail, Skype, chatting and through submission of a request using the ticket system.

Pros & Cons

There are endless benefits from Hostlife.net. There is nothing to mention any service it does not provide properly.

There seems to be none of disadvantage to tell.

Refund Policy

Guarantee of refund within 30 days of registering for services, if not satisfied provided by Hostlife.net to its customers.

Conclusion

Hostlife.net provides an unlimited hosting platform for Cloud Linux. There are three tariff groups according to the need of a customer. It install more than 300 scripts in one click word press, create a site-based decisions Joomla, Drupal, CMS & Magento are additional.