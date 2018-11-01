Google Big Data Architecture

Google was first to invent ‘Big Data Architecture' to serve millions of users with their specific queries. The search-engine gathered and organized all the web information with the goal to serve relevant information and further prioritized online advertisements on behalf of clients. To accomplish, all this, it created web crawling agents which follows links and copy all the web-pages content. Furthermore, sorts or index it so that users can search it effectively.

The Internet data is growing exponentially; hence Google developed a scale-art architecture which could linearly increase its storage capacity by inserting additional computers in its computer network. The information gets distributed over a large number of machines in the cluster. A variety of objects stored in the key-pair NoSQL database architecture.

The Google developed the MapReduce parallel processing architecture where thousand of parallel computers process large database and each processing a chunk of data to produce quick results for overall job.

The Google File system was the precursor of HDFS (Hadoop distributed file system), columnar database system HBase, a quering tool Hive, storm, and Y-shaped architecture.

The ‘Big Data Architecture' features include secure, cost-effective, resilient, and adaptive to new needs and environment.