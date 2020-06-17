<< Previous Page: Linux Kernel Versions

Boot Disk

Burn image file to USB or CD-ROM, for a boot, in case the system crashes.

mkbootdisk –iso –device myimage.iso <version-number>.version

Clean up

To clean up object and dependency files, which are remains of previous compilation.

make clean

Kernel Tunable Parameters

These tunable parameters controlled by the files in /proc/sys directory and /etc/sysctl.conf file.

sysctl -p: read parameters from the /ect/sysctl.conf file

sysctl -w: to change specific parameters

sysctl -a: lists all available changeable parameters

#sysctl -w kernel.domainname="ananova.com" #sysctl -w net.ipv4.ip_forward=1

New Kernel Installation

Download binary version in the form of RPM packages from the distribution website and install. The most comfortable way as software utility automatically download and install distribution prepared kernel package.

Download the latest original kernel source code from kernel.org, which is a compressed archive (.tar.tz) having prefix ‘linux' with the version name as a suffix. Decompress and archive with the following commands: cd arkkernel tar -xzvf linux-5.6.16.tar.gz The RedHat and Fedora SRPMS Kernel packages install to the /usr/src/redhat directory and use SPEC files to extract the kernel version. The advantage is enhanced configuration by adding support to devices such as Bluetooth.

Manual Kernel Installation using RPM

A series of RPM packages beginning with the word ‘kernel' and updated system configuration files needed for manual new kernel installation.

rpm -qa | grep kernel Lists kernel packages already installed on a system

The distributions provide CPU optimized Kernel packages that include multiprocessor support. The x86 includes x86 versions, and the 64-bit distribution holds x86_64 versions.

Kernel Configuration Tools

For settings .config file in the kernel source directory.

config : It is a simple configuring script providing line-based prompts for different configuration options

: It is a simple configuring script providing line-based prompts for different configuration options menuconfig : It gives a cursor-based menu for different configuration categories

: It gives a cursor-based menu for different configuration categories xconfig (qconf) : The QT (KDE) based GUI kernel configuration tool. It requires QT libraries installed.

: The QT (KDE) based GUI kernel configuration tool. It requires QT libraries installed. gconfig (gkc) : It runs gkc tool with GTK interface

