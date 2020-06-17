<< Previous Page: Linux Kernel Versions
Boot Disk
Burn image file to USB or CD-ROM, for a boot, in case the system crashes.
mkbootdisk –iso –device myimage.iso <version-number>.version
Clean up
To clean up object and dependency files, which are remains of previous compilation.
make clean
Kernel Tunable Parameters
These tunable parameters controlled by the files in /proc/sys directory and /etc/sysctl.conf file.
- sysctl -p: read parameters from the /ect/sysctl.conf file
- sysctl -w: to change specific parameters
- sysctl -a: lists all available changeable parameters
#sysctl -w kernel.domainname="ananova.com" #sysctl -w net.ipv4.ip_forward=1
New Kernel Installation
- Download binary version in the form of RPM packages from the distribution website and install. The most comfortable way as software utility automatically download and install distribution prepared kernel package.
- Download the latest original kernel source code from kernel.org, which is a compressed archive (.tar.tz) having prefix ‘linux' with the version name as a suffix. Decompress and archive with the following commands:
cd arkkernel tar -xzvf linux-5.6.16.tar.gz
The RedHat and Fedora SRPMS Kernel packages install to the /usr/src/redhat directory and use SPEC files to extract the kernel version. The advantage is enhanced configuration by adding support to devices such as Bluetooth.
Manual Kernel Installation using RPM
A series of RPM packages beginning with the word ‘kernel' and updated system configuration files needed for manual new kernel installation.
rpm -qa | grep kernel
Lists kernel packages already installed on a system
The distributions provide CPU optimized Kernel packages that include multiprocessor support. The x86 includes x86 versions, and the 64-bit distribution holds x86_64 versions.
Kernel Configuration Tools
For settings .config file in the kernel source directory.
- config: It is a simple configuring script providing line-based prompts for different configuration options
- menuconfig: It gives a cursor-based menu for different configuration categories
- xconfig (qconf): The QT (KDE) based GUI kernel configuration tool. It requires QT libraries installed.
- gconfig (gkc): It runs gkc tool with GTK interface
