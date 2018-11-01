Latest News and Hosting Review Transaction Network Services

Key Selling Points
- A leading global provider of data communications and interoperability solutions.
Establishment: 1990
Headquarters: The United States
Services Offered
- Managed Hosting, Co-Location and Connectivity Service
- Shared rack and dedicated full rack space
Target Customers
- Provides services in over 60 countries across the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific region
- Australian Liquidity Centre (ALC), Sydney owned by the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Relied upon the global financial markets for mission-critical connectivity to multiple diverse trading partners
- The world’s most prominent and influential buy and sell-side institutions, market data and software vendors, exchanges and alternative trading venues.
What for Customers?
- A broad range of networks and innovative value-added services. Its robust secure network has more than 125 POPs worldwide
- Enable transactions and the exchange of information in diverse industries such as retail, banking, payment processing, telecommunications and the financial markets.
- Offers support for a full range of asset classes, as well as eCommerce and FIX connectivity
- Designed and implemented multiple data networks which support a variety of widely accepted communications protocols
- Designed to be scalable and accessible by various methods.
- Scalable and Flexible solutions enable financial organizations to efficiently and effectively expand their operations into new venues and territories. Furthermore eliminating the complexity and cost involved in establishing and managing remote exchange access and data center space.
- Match hardware needs and allows customers to choose a preferred operating system.
- The customers can quickly and easily reach other members of 2,000+ strong financial community which spans the Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific region.
Support: 24.7.365 monitoring and helpdesk support
Latest News
- (October 16, 2017) The company provides Managed Hosting in ASX’s Dynamic Australian Liquidity Centre. It offers hosting and co-location services at the country’s primary exchange-owned datacentre. It would enhance firms seeking the fastest access to Australia’s buoyant cash equities, derivatives and commodities markets. Australian financial market participants can use TNS to trade locally but also reach other key markets such as Hong Kong, Singapore, Taiwan, Japan, the US and UK, as well as many others