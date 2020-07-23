(Dallas, TX) – Included in the FY2021 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) that passed the House floor yesterday was an amendment to create a National Artificial Intelligence Initiative. It's done to accelerate and coordinate Federal investments and facilitate new public-private partnerships in research, standards, and education in artificial intelligence. To ensure the United States leads the world in the development and use of trustworthy artificial intelligence systems. This amendment, offered during the House Armed Services Committee markup of NDAA by Rep. Kendra Horn (D-OK), was based on H.R. 6216, the National Artificial Intelligence Initiative Act of 2020, introduced by Chairwoman Eddie Bernice Johnson (D-TX) and Ranking Member Frank Lucas (R-OK) in March 2020. H.R. 6216 garnered endorsements from many companies, industry associations, scholarly organizations, and universities.

Additionally, an amendment submitted by Rep. Conor Lamb (D-PA) and Rep. Mike Garcia (R-CA) directing the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) to establish a Center for Artificial Intelligence within the National Center for Environmental Information (NCEI) adopted during Floor debate of the legislation.

Chairwoman Eddie Bernice Johnson (D-TX) made the following statement.

“We are at a critical point in the development of artificial intelligence technologies and must ensure the United States leads the world to develop and use trustworthy A.I. systems. I am proud that language developed in our Committee passed the House in as part of the National Defense Authorization Act. The National A.I. The initiative will make investments in research, development, and the education and training of an A.I. workforce governed by principles of ethics, safety, security, fairness, and transparency.”

Source: Press Release science.house.gov Date: July 22, 2020