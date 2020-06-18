<< Prev. Page: Kernel Configuration Features

install: Creates the kernel on a system

make bzdisk, fdimage or zdkisk: Create and install the kernel on a floppy disk of capacity 1.44 MB, i.e., to make it bootable

bzImage: Creates compressed kernel files bzImages

zImage: Creates the kernel file zImage in the arch or arch/i386/boot directory

fdimages288: Creates bootable floppy disk with capacity 2.88

make clean && make && make modules_install && make install

make clean: To remove all previous binary files

make: creates the bzImage and the modules

modules_install: installs modules in the /lib/modules/version-num

make install: places the kernel files in the /boot directory

Kernel Installation – Manually

make bzImage cp arch/i386/boot/bzImage /boot/vmlinuz-2.6.version cp arch/i386/boot/System.map /boot/System.map-2.6.version

Make a bzImage file and copy in the /boot directory.

Virtualization

Full Virtualization

Kernel-based Virtualization Machine (KVM) for Intel and AMD Processors & QEMU software virtualization

Runs a guest OS independently and can be stated with the Virtual Machine Manager virt-manager from Linux Kernel. The Red Hat developed and supported the project, ‘The Virtual Machine Manager (virt-manager),' to manage and setup virtual machines. The project is available to many similar distributions.

The virt-manager window displays a listing of virtual machines and features like machine ID, name, status, CPU, and memory usage. It's Host details overview panel shows information like hostname, the number of CPUs, and kind of hypervisor it can launch. The Virtual Network panel shows virtual networks, listing IPv4 connection information, device name, and network name.

KVM Virtual Machine

It is an open-source project developed by Qumranet to run virtual machines directly from hardware without underlying software translation. The KVM provides processor-level hardware virtualization and used with systems having extensive memory and processor support. With the Kernel version, 2.6.21 hardware virtualization directly implemented in the Kernel modules by Intel and AMD as Hardware Machine Abstraction layer.

A user can manage KVM like any other Linux process. The KVM adds a quest process mode with its user and kernel mode in addition to Linux kernel and user modes. It uses /dev/kvm device driver and kernel modules kvm-intel or kvm-amd to interface with the processor virtualization hardware.

Hardware Required



Intel Processor – VT (Virtualization Technology)

AMD Processor – SVM (Secure Virtual Machine)

Core2Duo Processors

RAM: 1GB

In some cases there is need to disable ACPI support in the BIOS to allow Windows XP to run.

Issue: The KVM runs as a modified version of QEMU, which has limited virtual device support like graphics driver.

