Latest News And Hosting Review Go4Hosting

Key Selling Points:

Leading provider of data center and cloud hosting services

CMMI Level 5, ISO Compliant, National Award Winning firm

Services Offered

Dedicated, cloud, web, application hosting services

Data Centers, Cloud and Outsourced Support services

Parent Company: Cyfuture India Private Limited

Data-center Location: Noida and Jaipur

Target Customers: leading corporates, including Fortune 500 firms and several small and medium enterprises across multiple industries, around the globe

Executive

CEO: Mr. Anuj Bairathi

Vice President-Business Development: Sanjay Tripathi

Establishment: 2000

Latest News

(March 23, 2017) Go4hosting Comes Up with Exclusive Offers on Longer Period Subscriptions, aiming to deliver additional value to the clients.

go4Hosting is a leading company of IT and ITes with 10 years of experience in web hosting domain. It offers top notch dedicated hosting servers, VPS hosting, Email hosting, Cloud computing and web hosting. Clients from individual users to small, medium or big businesses have found this hosting cost-effective and affordable. It is compatible with Linux and Windows operating systems. Apart from this, company delivers number of hosting services and domain management solutions. Since 2000, company is offering world class hosting plans for all types of businesses.

Company gives focus on new demand of the users. Their servers, operating systems, networks and data centers remained forefront of creating latest technology available for the partners and users. Through its high technology it saves lot of time and efforts for further expansion of business needs.

Go4Hosting: Reliability and Uptime

go4Hosting.com has reliable network with Tier 3 datacenter which is located in India under highly managed environment. Company offers 99.9%uptime guarantee on their powered servers including faster connectivity, security and maintenance of all accounts. Their live chat is available 24 hours for billing, sales, services and technical issues.

Go4Hosting Plans

Company has flexible payment packages and options that relay on the amount of features for the customers. Get fixed cloud plan, pay monthly or pay as you go, fixed to yearly plan as well with set up fees . They offer very affordable hosting plans. Customer can choose Basic, Home and Value plan. Their dedicated server plans are little more expensive than other plans. However, dedicated server plan provide several extra features and security.

Go4Hosting: Features and Control Panel

Company`s shared hosting plan is feature rich and offers number of options. User can choose from 6Windows OS and Linux come with unmetered bandwidth and space. Their comprehensive VPS plan is completely customizable to user`s needs including premium bandwidth and full root access. Each plan comes with range and RAM depending on plan.

On top of this, company provide private, hybrid, public and cloud based hosting for every user. Their tier 3 datacenter deliver excellent flexibility, faster uptime and enhanced security. Webhost offer services with number of features such as scalable servers, automated backups, fully redundant network.

cPanel feature enable to run smoothly on all levels with accessibility to all four levels. Linux cPanel and WHM software package is easy to use control panel which enables website owners and web hosts, to manage servers and websites. It will allow providing an interface for customer as well as staff to manage servers, accounts and domains.

Go4Hosting Support

Offering quality services to the users is the main goal of company. If user need online assistance, live operator via live chat is available. Their well designed strategies are customer centric and result oriented. Company deliver 24/7 support via email particular department for billing or general sales queries, support ticket. They employ highly skilled members in the industry which offer appropriate resolution to their precious clients.

Pros

Webhost offers 24/7 live tech support and high quality data center.

Cons

Company`s set fees and package prices are slightly high.

Cancellation policy

For cancellation of services, company requires five day notice prior to billing renewal date for upcoming billing cycle, submitted via support ticket. After the notice, clients all data will be destroyed instantly. No services offered by the company eligible for any refund. Prepayments and account credit are not refunded. Disputes must be reported directly to the company within 30 days.

Conclusion

Go4Hosing is excellent for any type of business. They deliver various hosting solution to achieve website requirements. All packages come with additional features and options at no extra cost and plans are at competitive price along with 99.9% uptime guarantee. Their support system is available 24/7 and various resources and valuable content to navigate through cpanel at any time. Their network is powered by tier 3 data center and international provider which is worth considering for an affordable alternative to dedicated server plans.