/etc/xen directory

Place for configuration files to use as a template. The settings user may change include:

root: The root device for the domain or the partition where the boot image is stored and can be logical volumes or disk image files.

disk = [ ‘phy : /home/ananova/hostlvm, analvm,w' ]

analvm would appear as virtual machine having image hostlvm and with read/write access.

kernel = “/boot/vmlinuz-2.6.21.1”

disk: The block partitions domain can use

dhcp: Enables domain to use DHCP to set networking

hostname: The hostname of the virtual machine

vif: The MAC address to use

extra: Additional boot parameters

restart: Automatic restart options: always, never, onreboot

xm create anavm xm console anavm OR xm create -c anavm

xm list: Lists domains with detailed information such as domain ID, CPU time used, memory used and the domain state

xm save

xm restore

xendomains: To restart and stop domains

Virtualization Benefits

Run the different operating system on a Linux system, as well as virtual versions of the kernel to test new applications.

More About Linux Virtualization

gnome-applet-vm : GNOME VM applet to monitor virtual machines

: GNOME VM applet to monitor virtual machines vibvirt tool kit for accessing Linux virtualization capabilities

for accessing Linux virtualization capabilities HVM System : It can provide full virtualization without specially modified versions of an OS Kernel. It allows users to run Windows XP directly from Linux.

: It can provide full virtualization without specially modified versions of an OS Kernel. It allows users to run Windows XP directly from Linux. VMWare : It provides a free version & commercial virtualization server and virtualization desktop to install other OS and ESX virtualization server that is stable and efficient.

: It provides a free version & commercial virtualization server and virtualization desktop to install other OS and ESX virtualization server that is stable and efficient. Image : It is a pre-defined virtual machine from which numerous other virtual machines (Fedora, Ubuntu) could be generated.

: It is a pre-defined virtual machine from which numerous other virtual machines (Fedora, Ubuntu) could be generated. Software Emulator QEMU : It is used for processors without hardware virtualization support and run guest OS by creating an image file qemu-img.

