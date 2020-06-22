<< Prev. Page: Para-Virtualization by Xen
/etc/xen directory
Place for configuration files to use as a template. The settings user may change include:
- root: The root device for the domain or the partition where the boot image is stored and can be logical volumes or disk image files.
disk = [ ‘phy : /home/ananova/hostlvm, analvm,w' ]
analvm would appear as virtual machine having image hostlvm and with read/write access.
- kernel: The Kernel image path used by the virtual machine
kernel = “/boot/vmlinuz-2.6.21.1”
- memory: Allowable memory for the domain to use
- disk: The block partitions domain can use
- dhcp: Enables domain to use DHCP to set networking
- hostname: The hostname of the virtual machine
- vif: The MAC address to use
- extra: Additional boot parameters
- restart: Automatic restart options: always, never, onreboot
xm create anavm xm console anavm OR xm create -c anavm
- xm list: Lists domains with detailed information such as domain ID, CPU time used, memory used and the domain state
- xm save
- xm restore
- xendomains: To restart and stop domains
Virtualization Benefits
- Run the different operating system on a Linux system, as well as virtual versions of the kernel to test new applications.
More About Linux Virtualization
- gnome-applet-vm: GNOME VM applet to monitor virtual machines
- vibvirt tool kit for accessing Linux virtualization capabilities
- HVM System: It can provide full virtualization without specially modified versions of an OS Kernel. It allows users to run Windows XP directly from Linux.
- VMWare: It provides a free version & commercial virtualization server and virtualization desktop to install other OS and ESX virtualization server that is stable and efficient.
- Image: It is a pre-defined virtual machine from which numerous other virtual machines (Fedora, Ubuntu) could be generated.
- Software Emulator QEMU: It is used for processors without hardware virtualization support and run guest OS by creating an image file qemu-img.
