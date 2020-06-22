<< Prev. Page: Para-Virtualization by Xen

/etc/xen directory

Place for configuration files to use as a template. The settings user may change include:

  • root: The root device for the domain or the partition where the boot image is stored and can be logical volumes or disk image files.
    disk = [ ‘phy : /home/ananova/hostlvm, analvm,w' ]
    analvm would appear as virtual machine having image hostlvm and with read/write access.
  • kernel: The Kernel image path used by the virtual machine
    kernel = “/boot/vmlinuz-2.6.21.1”
  • memory: Allowable memory for the domain to use
  • disk: The block partitions domain can use
  • dhcp: Enables domain to use DHCP to set networking
  • hostname: The hostname of the virtual machine
  • vif: The MAC address to use
  • extra: Additional boot parameters
  • restart: Automatic restart options: always, never, onreboot
xm create anavm

xm console anavm


OR

xm create -c anavm
  • xm list: Lists domains with detailed information such as domain ID, CPU time used, memory used and the domain state
  • xm save
  • xm restore
  • xendomains: To restart and stop domains

Virtualization Benefits

  • Run the different operating system on a Linux system, as well as virtual versions of the kernel to test new applications.

More About Linux Virtualization

  • gnome-applet-vm: GNOME VM applet to monitor virtual machines
  • vibvirt tool kit for accessing Linux virtualization capabilities
  • HVM System: It can provide full virtualization without specially modified versions of an OS Kernel. It allows users to run Windows XP directly from Linux.
  • VMWare: It provides a free version & commercial virtualization server and virtualization desktop to install other OS and ESX virtualization server that is stable and efficient.
  • Image: It is a pre-defined virtual machine from which numerous other virtual machines (Fedora, Ubuntu) could be generated.
  • Software Emulator QEMU: It is used for processors without hardware virtualization support and run guest OS by creating an image file qemu-img.

>> Next Page: More About Virtualization