Latest news and Hosting Review Dreamscape

Key Selling Points

The Australian hosting provider

Headquarters: Singapore

Executive

Managing Director and CEO : Mark Evans

: Mark Evans COO : Gavin Gibson

: Gavin Gibson Group Finance Director: Tony Sparks

Support: Offered in Local languages including Malaysia and the Philippines along with English

What for Customers?

The company offers domain name and professional email addresses for branded and credible business.

Latest News

(July 27, 2018) The company moves its corporate headquarters to Singapore from The Perth, Australia, and Dubai. The company Grows SEA (Southeast Asia) business by acquiring Singapore hosting and domain provider, Vodien Internet Solutions and four other onshore hosting and domain businesses. Furthermore, the company acquired Domain Name Registrar Crazy Domains.

(June 30, 2017) Dreamscape to merge with Singapore hosting provider Vodien’s infrastructure in an A$29.7m (US$22.8m) deal to address the needs of mobile-first businesses in Southeast Asia. It is an ongoing effort of the company to expand its footprint in Southeast Asia. The merger will combine the infrastructure and operations of the two hosting companies, as well as their trading entities and parent businesses.