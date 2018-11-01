Latest News and Hosting Review HostMetro

About Company
Establishment: 2003
Headquarters: Illinois
Data Center: Elk Grove Village, Illinois
- Redundant Power Supply, fire suppression, network connectivity and security
- Multiple 10Gb/s connections for faster and reliable server speeds.
Hosting Services
Hosting Plans
Web hosting offers two plans which provide clients simple choice without heavily discounted rates. Both are shared hosting environment plans which include cloud technology, unlimited features, money back guarantee, unlimited hosted domains, parked domains and lot more.
The monthly price starts from $ 3.34.
- Mega Max Plan : It offers somewhat less in terms of features but includes maximum features in terms of hosting space and bandwidth. It is cheaper of the two plans, just $2.45 Per month with some add-on options like domain privacy that is an extra $50 per month, ecommerce SiteLock Security Seal at $2.50 per month, e-commerce SSL Certificate at $2.50 per month.
- Business Max Plan : It starts at $4.95 per month with free SEO submission, e- book and consultation. This plan is also include unlimited hosting bandwidth and space, host unlimited domains, email addresses and many more.
Hosting Features
- cPanel Control Panel, Weekly backups, trendy website builder, Softaculous 1-Click Script Installer, Unlimited email accounts
- SSD database storage, free privacy protection, Softaculous script installer and DNS Zone editor.
- CGI-BIN
- PHP Support
- SSI (Server Side Includes)
- Cron Jobs
- Log Files & Site Analytics Software
- WordPress
- b2evolution
- Forums
- Streaming Audio
- Streaming Video
- Flash Supported
- Automatic, weekly backups of all hosting accounts
- Domain Privacy
Number of Customers: 50000+
What for Customers?
- Top quality support and quality services at reasonable prices
- Provides tools to easily manage, and maintain website
- Simple to operate, affordable and maintain hosting and website account.
Support: 24.7.365 via phone, Live Help and Email
Money Back Guarantee: 45-days
Uptime: 99.9%
Conclusion:
HostMetro takes their responsibility seriously, both individually and as a team. They believe in integrity and to provide customers with best hosting experience. HostMetro includes industry leading technologies like Cloud Linux, cPanel, CloudFlare, and more
Coupons:
Avail free domain coupon “FREEDOMAIN” with one year of domain registration worth $14.49.