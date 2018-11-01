Latest News and Hosting Review HostMetro

About Company

Establishment: 2003

Headquarters: Illinois

Data Center: Elk Grove Village, Illinois

Redundant Power Supply, fire suppression, network connectivity and security

Multiple 10Gb/s connections for faster and reliable server speeds.

Hosting Services

Hosting Plans

Web hosting offers two plans which provide clients simple choice without heavily discounted rates. Both are shared hosting environment plans which include cloud technology, unlimited features, money back guarantee, unlimited hosted domains, parked domains and lot more.

The monthly price starts from $ 3.34.

Mega Max Plan : It offers somewhat less in terms of features but includes maximum features in terms of hosting space and bandwidth. It is cheaper of the two plans, just $2.45 Per month with some add-on options like domain privacy that is an extra $50 per month, ecommerce SiteLock Security Seal at $2.50 per month, e-commerce SSL Certificate at $2.50 per month.

Hosting Features cPanel Control Panel, Weekly backups, trendy website builder, Softaculous 1-Click Script Installer, Unlimited email accounts

SSD database storage, free privacy protection, Softaculous script installer and DNS Zone editor.

CGI-BIN

PHP Support

SSI (Server Side Includes)

Cron Jobs

Log Files & Site Analytics Software

WordPress

b2evolution

Forums

Streaming Audio

Streaming Video

Flash Supported

Automatic, weekly backups of all hosting accounts

Domain Privacy Number of Customers: 50000+ What for Customers? Top quality support and quality services at reasonable prices

Provides tools to easily manage, and maintain website

Simple to operate, affordable and maintain hosting and website account.

Support: 24.7.365 via phone, Live Help and Email

Money Back Guarantee: 45-days Uptime: 99.9%

Conclusion:

HostMetro takes their responsibility seriously, both individually and as a team. They believe in integrity and to provide customers with best hosting experience. HostMetro includes industry leading technologies like Cloud Linux, cPanel, CloudFlare, and more

Coupons:

Avail free domain coupon “FREEDOMAIN” with one year of domain registration worth $14.49.