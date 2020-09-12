Raksha Mantri launches Aero India 21 website; Space Booking Opens for Asia's Largest Aero show

The 13th edition of Aero India-21 will be held at Air Force Station, Yelahanka, Bengaluru, Karnataka, from 3rd to February 07, 2021. Raksha Mantri, Shri Rajnath Singh, launched the Aero India 2021 website https://aeroindia.gov.in at New Delhi today, giving the go-ahead for space-booking.

Aero India 2021 website will be a contactless online interface for Asia's largest Aero show and host all online services related to both the exhibitors and visitors. Besides hosting informative content about the Ministry of Defence's current policies, initiatives as also product profile of indigenous aircraft and helicopters. Raksha Mantri conveyed his best wishes for the success of the event.

Exhibitors will be able to register and book space online as per their requirements on a first-come, first-served basis, and make all payments online on the Aero India website. Exhibitors can avail early bird discounts by booking space on the website before October 31, 2020.

Business and other visitors will be able to buy their tickets online on the website for visiting the show from 3rd-7th Feb 2021 during both business and public days. Media intending to circulate their publications and media persons will be able to register on the website for coverage of the event. A query redressal and feedback mechanism have been incorporated in the website wherein exhibitors and visitors will be able to send their queries/comments. The health protocols that will be implemented to ensure a safe event will also be available.

The website will be interactive and aims to provide the first of the numerous contactless experiences at the show and help build the participants' confidence towards the event being cognizant and conformance with prevailing pandemic-related guidelines and safeguards.

It may be recalled that during his recent visit to Russia in his bilateral discussions, Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh referred to the Aero India-21 show and invited the participation of defense ministers and industry delegations of Russia and the central Asian Republic countries.

Secretary (Defence Production) Shri Raj Kumar and other senior officials of the MoD were also present on the occasion of the website's launch.

Source: Press Release Release ID: 1653267 Ministry of Defence PIB Delhi INDIA Date: September 11, 2020