Latest News And Web Hosting Review Sharktech.Net

Sharktech.net Company overview

Sharktech having an experience of 15 yrs is a perfect place for DDOS Protection, VPS, Dedicated Servers and Co-Location services. Its state of the art data centers are situated in Los Angeles, Denver, Chicago and Amsterdam, protected for 24*7*365. Facilities offered in data centres are most reliable and fast, leads to a prompt network. There is no fees charged for Setup and 20Gbps DDoS protection is provided for free. Game servers offered by the company are also protected by DDoS.

Sharktech.net Company is an Internet Solutions and DDoS protection services company. This company was started back in 2003.It operates from its 4 data centers, one in Los Angeles, another in Denver, in Amsterdam and in Chicago. They offer clients Colocation services, DDoS protection services, bare metal servers and Virtual Premium Servers hosting services.

Reliability and performance/uptime report

Sharktech.net hosting Company offers very reliable Internet hosting and DDoS protection services along with 100% guaranteed network uptime. The company operates from its 4 data centers, all of which come with offsite backups, top-notch stability and performance, biometric scans and 24/7 technical support. This Company uses Intel Xeon servers in their data centers, which ensures very good performance, speed and stability.

Hosting plans

Sharktech.net hosting Company offers their clients a variety of Internet services; Colocation services, bare metal servers and Virtual Premium servers.

Their bare metal servers package offers clients a variety of features from which to choose, such as DDoS protection, very fast deployment, and a fault tolerant network among others. They have 3 hosting plans for their dedicated bare metal servers: the basic hosting package, the advanced hosting package and the discount hosting package.

Sharktech hosting also offers their clients Colocation services. Their Colocation services are either Server Colocation or Rack Colocation services. This Colocation services are in partnership with GTT, China Telecom, Comcast, China Unicom, Zayo and Cogent.

When it comes to the Virtual Premium Servers hosting package, users have the option of choosing from various Operating Systems: Microsoft Windows, FreeBSD, Linux Fedora Core, Linux CentOS, Debian, Linux Ubuntu and OpenSUSEalong with many others. Standard features of their Virtual Premium Server hosting services are DDoS protection, fast deployment and 24/7 technical and customer support along with guaranteed network uptime just to mention a few.

Features and control panel

The Internet hosting from services from Sharktech.net Company come with a variety of features. Some of the bare metal server features are DDoS protection, lightning fast hosting speeds, offsite backups, biometric scans, 24/7/365 customer and technical support among others. Other features are, Apache server, choice of operating systems;Microsoft Windows, FreeBSD, Linux Fedora Core, Linux CentOS, Debian, Ubuntu and Open SUSE among others.

Pros

Sharktech.net Company offers their clients excellent performance and reliability.

The customer and technical support team from Sharktech.net Company is available to cater to their clients? needs 24/7/365.

Cons

Sharktech.net Company has no discount coupons to offer their clients.

The Company does not have a variety of features to offer their clients.

This Company does not offer their clients a money back guarantee.

Support

The customer support team from the company is available to cater to clients needs 24/7. Clients can also get additional support through the ticketing system or the company?s knowledgebase. The customer care desk at Sharketech.com hosting is available via phone and e-mail.

Cancellation/Refund policy

Sharktech.net Internet hosting company does not offer their clients a money back guarantee.

Coupons

There are currently no coupons available from this hosting company.

Conclusion

Sharktech.net hosting Company is a leader in the industry when it comes to offering Internet-hosting solutions, more so DDoS protection services. Being a pioneer in offering DDoS protection this company has mastered the art. Their performance is top notch and their guaranteed network uptime ensures enhanced reliability of the hosting services they offer clients.