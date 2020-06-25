<< Prev. Page: How to Save Yourself from Email Frauds

However, always advised taking care before clicking an URL or opening attachments. You can hover the mouse pointer to find the URL target website information or type of software it is asking to download. Often, such emails land in ‘spam-box,' but some may bypass the email security software and comes to the inbox.

The security often catches phishing, advertisements, gambling, or insurance selling emails. The interesting point is that in such emails, they have an unsubscribe link at the end of the emails. Think!, have you ever subscribed to such services, notifications, newsletters, advertorial emails, if no, then right way mark them as spam.

Always give a second thought before opening emails that create a sense of urgency. Such emails may include a mechanism to distribute downloadable backdoor files.

Email body language or subjects often attackers used for email scams to lure greedy people using financial incentives or create psychological impact utilizing a sense of urgency or fear and heighten the attention:

Sent money to you

You have won the multi-million lottery

Sharing a billion-dollar business idea

Want to hide money in your bank account

Receive financial aid

Someone send you a money

Your Amazon gift voucher

Track your order

Foreign bank sends you aid for operation

Last-minute offers

Somebody in dire need your help

I know what you did

Know your Secret

Change password immediately or urgently

Pin required for payment reminders

Your password is expiring

Your Corona test report

The government sends you funds in your bank account

The Government needs details urgently

Insurance Policy attached

Imitates government institution to phish small businesses

work-from-home setting advise

Impersonating authoritative government organizations like the World Health Organization (WHO) to solicit fraudulent donations or distribute malware

many more…

Security magazine reveals that in a day, Gmail blocks more than 100 million phishing emails, and 18 million are related to COVID-19. More than 240 million COVID related messages marked as spam.

Google claims to block 99.9% of spam, phishing, or malware messages, as its machine learning models have evolved to understand and filter threats.

