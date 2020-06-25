<< Prev. Page: How to Save Yourself from Email Frauds
However, always advised taking care before clicking an URL or opening attachments. You can hover the mouse pointer to find the URL target website information or type of software it is asking to download. Often, such emails land in ‘spam-box,' but some may bypass the email security software and comes to the inbox.
The security often catches phishing, advertisements, gambling, or insurance selling emails. The interesting point is that in such emails, they have an unsubscribe link at the end of the emails. Think!, have you ever subscribed to such services, notifications, newsletters, advertorial emails, if no, then right way mark them as spam.
Always give a second thought before opening emails that create a sense of urgency. Such emails may include a mechanism to distribute downloadable backdoor files.
Email body language or subjects often attackers used for email scams to lure greedy people using financial incentives or create psychological impact utilizing a sense of urgency or fear and heighten the attention:
- Sent money to you
- You have won the multi-million lottery
- Sharing a billion-dollar business idea
- Want to hide money in your bank account
- Receive financial aid
- Someone send you a money
- Your Amazon gift voucher
- Track your order
- Foreign bank sends you aid for operation
- Last-minute offers
- Somebody in dire need your help
- I know what you did
- Know your Secret
- Change password immediately or urgently
- Pin required for payment reminders
- Your password is expiring
- Your Corona test report
- The government sends you funds in your bank account
- The Government needs details urgently
- Insurance Policy attached
- Imitates government institution to phish small businesses
- work-from-home setting advise
- Impersonating authoritative government organizations like the World Health Organization (WHO) to solicit fraudulent donations or distribute malware
- many more…
Security magazine reveals that in a day, Gmail blocks more than 100 million phishing emails, and 18 million are related to COVID-19. More than 240 million COVID related messages marked as spam.
Google claims to block 99.9% of spam, phishing, or malware messages, as its machine learning models have evolved to understand and filter threats.
>> Next Page: Beware of Phishing Emails