During the COVID-19 lockdown time, the phishing activity has increased; hence you need to be more vigilant with unknown emails.

“Prevention is better than cure.”

If your anti-virus or anti-malware mark an email as scam, fraud or phishing, do not try to click on its URL's or open an attachment, as they may infect the system. A lot of businesses have lost millions of dollars to redeem their affected companies or corporations.

Somebody opens the attachment looking like a Word or Excel file, and then a hidden malicious file encrypts all the files and folders and infects the system with ransomware. Later the hacker starts the extortion process and provides a bitcoin address and amount to transfer to redeem.

Google Initiative to Control Email threats

Put the proactive monitoring in place for COVID-19-related malware and phishing across systems and workflows. G Suite users automatically have advanced phishing, and malware controls are turned on by default as proactive protection.

Identify the threat and add it to the Safe Browsing API to protect Gmail, Chrome, and other integrated product users.

Display warning banner for emails with unusual attachment types and trying to spoof the user's domain. Gmail sends them to spam or quarantine them.

Scan linked images and identify links behind shortened URLs

It protects against: documents that contain malicious scripts that can harm devices attachment file types that are uncommon for a user's domain sender's name is in the G Suite directory, but the email isn't from the user's company domain or domain aliases

Phishing and malware emails routed to new or existing quarantine

According to Google, it is necessary to implement DMARC (Domain-based Message Authentication, Reporting, and Conformance) and highlight the necessity of email authentication to improve security, making it harder for bad actors to impersonate the who.int domain.

Preventing malicious emails from reaching the recipient's inbox while ensuring legitimate communication gets through.

