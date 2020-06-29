<< Prev. Page: Linux Device Hot plugging

udev tool

It automatically detects devices added or removed from system and generates device files for them in the /etc/dev directory. Each time the system boots, it invokes /sbin/udevstart which runs udev and create kernel devices making device files in the ‘dev' directory. udev uses a set of rules located in the /etc/udev/rules.d file to direct the generation of device files, including any corresponding symbolic links like /dev/cdrom. The udev keeps track of currently installed devices.

Each device interface has a corresponding sysfs file, containing attributes like serial number, device major and minor numbers, used to identify the device. These attributes are used as keys in the udev rules to create a device interface in the /dev directory which gets listed in udev database with permissions specified in the udev permission rules. The changes manually done get lost with a system reboots.

Once the device file created, it runs the program:

/etc/dev.d

udev Configuration

/etc/udev/udev.conf

It contains global options such as:

udev_root : location of the device files directory set to official device directory /dev on Linux systems and is never changed.

udev_rules files: specify the location of rules files used to generate the device files

udev_log: enables them to turn ‘logging' on or off

udev_permissions: specifies the permission files location that holds permissions applied to specific devices

default_mode, default_owner and default_group: to set defaults

the location of udev database, the defaults for device permissions, owner and group, and the location of udev rules files.

HAL: It provides information about device files and manages the configuration for removable devices like file systems for USB, readers, cameras and CD-ROMs. Uses a sysfs file system to manage removable device files as needed.

/etc/hal : Configuration directory

/etc/hal/fdi : The HAL system administrator's device information files

/usr/share/hal/fdi : The device information for configuring HAL information support and policies