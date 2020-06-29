<< Prev. Page: Linux Device Hot plugging
udev tool
It automatically detects devices added or removed from system and generates device files for them in the /etc/dev directory. Each time the system boots, it invokes /sbin/udevstart which runs udev and create kernel devices making device files in the ‘dev' directory. udev uses a set of rules located in the /etc/udev/rules.d file to direct the generation of device files, including any corresponding symbolic links like /dev/cdrom. The udev keeps track of currently installed devices.
Each device interface has a corresponding sysfs file, containing attributes like serial number, device major and minor numbers, used to identify the device. These attributes are used as keys in the udev rules to create a device interface in the /dev directory which gets listed in udev database with permissions specified in the udev permission rules. The changes manually done get lost with a system reboots.
Once the device file created, it runs the program:
/etc/dev.d
udev Configuration
/etc/udev/udev.conf
It contains global options such as:
- udev_root: location of the device files directory set to official device directory /dev on Linux systems and is never changed.
- udev_rules files: specify the location of rules files used to generate the device files
- udev_log: enables them to turn ‘logging' on or off
- udev_permissions: specifies the permission files location that holds permissions applied to specific devices
- default_mode, default_owner and default_group: to set defaults
- the location of udev database, the defaults for device permissions, owner and group, and the location of udev rules files.
HAL: It provides information about device files and manages the configuration for removable devices like file systems for USB, readers, cameras and CD-ROMs. Uses a sysfs file system to manage removable device files as needed.
- /etc/hal: Configuration directory
- /etc/hal/fdi: The HAL system administrator's device information files
- /usr/share/hal/fdi: The device information for configuring HAL information support and policies