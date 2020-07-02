<< Prev. Page: Vigilance Against hacking Activity

Sending emails with text, media, or file has eased the communication process that nobody can now think of going back to the post office's trivial method.

A vigilant user can make the technology beneficial to thrive in its business. To properly run a business, he/she must always keep eyes and ears open. Business management or owner knows who the business stakeholders are, to who they are dealing with, what kind of correspondence it is going to receive, and who are the senders? If the message is coming from a bank or financial institution, the business might already be expecting the same or know the details which may ask. Thus, they can easily detect suspicious emails. But what happens to most, why they become easy targets to cyber-criminals why the business employees get easily take-away with the luring promotional offers or promo codes.

As online business is growing, the count of emails we receive daily is also increasing. Despite many filters, we still receive promotional online marketing emails from online stores, marketing companies, or financial institutions. They are unexpected emails and sometimes sent from unsolicited senders, but as they talk about benefits, we show interest towards them. It is where cyber-criminals come into play, and they entice the readers to download attachments or click on the links, and then hack the systems to perform illegal activities.

These days, we receive messages through various apps that are in the form of text, audio, or video. The hackers are also using the same medium to send a malicious file attached to the messages. Thus, advised never to accept messages sent from unknown senders.

During this Corona time, a lot of interactions done through video conferencing. The students and the intellectuals are engaged in various webinars, online training, or classes. Hence a lot of messages are exchanged online. If anybody uses an infected machine, the chance of spread of infection to other devices also increases. Before accepting any webinar or class request sent on email, verify the sender. Check the email address server, i.e., name after the ‘@' sign, and it will tell you whether the email sender is on a public server like Microsoft, Gmail, or Yahoo or a private domain. Accurately check the domain spelling, as the hacker may have got it spoofed.

