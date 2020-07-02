<< Prev. Page: Verify Sender & Inspect Messages

Manipulate Sender Identity To Fool Recipients

Check the sender's complete email address instead of just relying on the sender's name, as it can be easily spoofed. The public email providers allow creating an email with any profile or make changes to it. Cyber-criminals exploit this and create the email id's in the name of celebrities or high profile people. They are free to add any information like name, birthday, gender, and phone.

Most businesses use email addresses created on official domain names, which represent their legitimacy and authenticity. But scammers can use the rouge servers, which allows them to fake senders addresses. Be vigilant and click on the drop-down arrow below the sender's email address and check the details like mailed-by and signed-by with the official domain, followed by encryption.