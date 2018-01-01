Hosting in Switzerland

.CH for Switzerland Domains

Target: European market

Launched in 1987 and opened for public in 1995

No. of Domains: 2 million+

“CH” is the official ISO 3166-2 code for Switzerland which stands for Confoederatio Helvetica (Helvetic Confederation).

Administration: SWITCH Foundation is acting as the registry on behalf of the Swiss Federal Office of Communications and the Liechtenstein Office for Communications.

The domain name includes between 3 and 63 characters and must begin and end with a letter/number. Thus, letters (A-Z), numbers (0-9) and dashes included.

ID Protection: N/A

Period: 1 year About Switzerland

Language: German

The world’s highest levels of GDP per capita.

Banking Paradise attracts investors from around the world