Hosting in Switzerland

.CH for Switzerland Domains
Target: European market
Launched in 1987 and opened for public in 1995
No. of Domains: 2 million+
- “CH” is the official ISO 3166-2 code for Switzerland which stands for Confoederatio Helvetica (Helvetic Confederation).
Administration: SWITCH Foundation is acting as the registry on behalf of the Swiss Federal Office of Communications and the Liechtenstein Office for Communications.
- Registration to anyone – from bloggers to global financial institutions
- The domain name includes between 3 and 63 characters and must begin and end with a letter/number. Thus, letters (A-Z), numbers (0-9) and dashes included.
ID Protection: N/A
Period: 1 year About Switzerland
- Language: German
- The world’s highest levels of GDP per capita.
- Banking Paradise attracts investors from around the world