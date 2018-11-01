Latest News And Web Hosting Review ServerIntellect

Data Center
- The servers stored at Infomart telecom hotel in downtown Dallas, Texas
- High-speed Internet-based servers with minimal latency worldwide
- HVAC meeting N+1 cooling requirements
- Access monitored using Proximity Security Badge Access and Digital Security Video Surveillance
- Power redundant, HVAC, fire suppression, network connectivity, and security
Services Offered
- Domain Names, Redundant Hosted DNS
- Shared Hosting, AspDotNetStorefront
- Virtual Dedicated Servers, Private Servers
- SSL Certificates
- Fully configured server solutions
- Server management services
- Enterprise shared server hosting
- Dedicated servers
What for Customers?
- Fulfill the hosting needs of companies of all sizes