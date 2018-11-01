Latest News And Web Hosting Review ServerIntellect

Ananova

Data Center

  • The servers stored at Infomart telecom hotel in downtown Dallas, Texas
  • High-speed Internet-based servers with minimal latency worldwide
  • HVAC meeting N+1 cooling requirements
  • Access monitored using Proximity Security Badge Access and Digital Security Video Surveillance
  • Power redundant, HVAC, fire suppression, network connectivity, and security

Services Offered

  • Domain Names, Redundant Hosted DNS
  • Shared Hosting, AspDotNetStorefront
  • Virtual Dedicated Servers, Private Servers
  • SSL Certificates
  • Fully configured server solutions
  • Server management services
  • Enterprise shared server hosting
  • Dedicated servers

What for Customers?

  • Fulfill the hosting needs of companies of all sizes
