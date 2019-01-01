Cheap Cloud Hosting

Move beyond the limits of shared hosting with Cloud Hosting says Rohit Kumar, Executive, SiteGeek.com. There is exponential growth in cloud hosting a market in last few years.
Benefits
- Performance: Rapid provision of resources which include processors, RAM or disk capacity, thus enables auto-scalability of the host. The client can relax during traffic peaks.
- Less hardware dependency: Processing shared among multiple servers, and thus websites remain active during failure of one or more servers.
- Pay as you go: Pay only for the services you use.
Choosing a right hosting and plan for the business website is a daunting task. Every hosting company offers the variety of services at comparable prices.