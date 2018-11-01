Latest News And Web Hosting Review Pegazhosting

Pegazhosting offers excellent quality hosting solutions at affordable rates. Company provides domain registration, dedicated servers, lease web hosting and purchase licenses. They have DDoS protection, antivirus application in Cpanel account, and RAID setup on each server. They provide various payment options such as Skrill, Bit-pay or PayPal. On top of this, Softaculous auto installer offers easily and faster installation web application. Cpanel is also extremely easy to use and manage all parameters of customer’s website. In addition, CloudFlare is also provided by the company that doubles the speed and protect user’s website. ClouLinux is another outstanding operating system developed for shared hosting.

Pegazhosting.com : Company Overview

Pegaz Hosting is a company which was founded from the wish of ambitious and young people. It is just 3 years old company. However, it is continuously growing in this field. It provides outstanding quality for hosting services at a low price. It has adapted hosting packages at a reasonable price. That is why everyone can run your website and can appear on the Internet. All its hosting servers run Red Hat Enterprise Linux operating systems. It enables the reliability and stability to its servers. It is reliable and cheap web hosting company. It`s all servers are situated in Germany, and it remains under observation 24 hours a day in air-conditioned rooms.

Reliability and Uptime Report

Pegaz Hosting provides Lease web hosting, domain registration and purchase of licenses for VPS / Dedicated servers. It offers 99.9% uptime and it is a reliable web hosting company.

Plan and Pricing

Pegazhosting.com offers – Starter Package, Medium Package and Business Package. It offers various plans. It offers the facility of Payment through Moneybookers & PayPal, Payment to current account or Bitcoin (Bit-Pay). You can select any of the payment methods which suit you best. It has plans for starters to professionals and for individuals to small business. Its plans are affordable and cheap. You can choose any of the plans as per your need and budget.

Features and Control Panel

Pegazhosting.com offers Safety to its customers. It is the top priority of the largest hosting companies as they have special servers. By using it, they can keep it regular updated and provides backup of your websites. Moreover, it has a hardware-based protection from DDoS attacks (CISCO routers) and antivirus application with every cPanel account, and it set up RAID 1 system on each server. It offers various features, some of the major features are – softaculous, Cloudflare, cPanel, CloudLinux, 24/7 technical support and many more. However, Bandwidth & Space differs from plan to plan. It has easy to use cPanel which helps you a lot to manage your site.

Technical Support

Pegazhosting.com offers 24/7technical support. Its technical support staff is always there to help and assist you. Whenever any problem occurs, you just need to contact its technical support staff. It has knowledgeable, experienced and dedicated technical support staff. The main goal of this company is customer satisfaction.

Pros

Pegazhosting.com has various pros, some of the major pros are – reliable, affordable, plans for different needs, average uptime, 24/7 technical support, amazing customer support staff, regular backup, different mode of payment and many more.

Cancellation & Refund Policy

If you are not satisfied with its service or because of any reason you want to cancel it, then there is no issue. You can cancel it at any point of time. Moreover, it offers 30-day money back guarantee also.

Summary

Overall Pegazhosting.com is a good company. Its plans are affordable and cheap. It offers great technical support. It is user-friendly. The main aim of this company is customer satisfaction. It offers 30-day money back guarantee too. It is easy to use, and is worthy to spend your bucks on it