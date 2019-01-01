Cheap VPS Hosting

Top 10 VPS Hosting Providers
Benefits
- More monitoring and customization options: Root access to the underlying operating system and administrative tasks to access environment and for customizing performance and security.
- Dedicated Resources (RAM, CPU, Disk Storage): Improves website performance and speed, crucial for UX and SEO.
- Managed VPS: For all server configurations and installations help is available from the provider.
- High Availability VPS: During unlikely event of a hardware failure, such option provides 100% uptime guarantee.
- Great Visitor's Experience: Faster website speed with virtual machines (VMs) exhibiting faster processing and disk speeds while performing more transactions and sustaining more requests per second. Speed matters a lot to search engine optimization and conversion.
- Good LAMP stack performance: Overall quality of Linux VM, Apache, MySQL and PHP components is best for the listed companies.