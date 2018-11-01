Latest News and Web Hosting Review VortechHosting

Ananova

Hosting Review VortechHosting

About Company – Hosting Review VortechHosting

Services Offered

Reseller Hosting

  • The web designers and developers increase revenues by reselling managed hosting solutions to their clients.
  • Partner Portal for Resellers includes marketing materials, training tools, and other solutions.
  • A first-month-free policy and Free migration services to facilitate onboarding of new clients.

Managed dedicated servers

Reseller Plans

  • Starter Reseller Hosting – 300GB disk space, 2000GB Monthly bandwidth, up to 15 IP address
  • Corporate Reseller Hosting – 500GB disk space, 2000GB monthly bandwidth, up to 40 IP address

Hosting Features:

  • cPanel, Plesk and WHCMS
  • Personalized Nameservers, High-Speed Servers Unix OS Server
  • Unlimited email accounts, list, aliases, forwarding, Custom MX Record and Webmail Access
  • Mail forwarders, mailing list
  • unlimited domains, scalable

Target Customers: Small to large scale businesses

What about customers?

  • The company delivers reliable, secure, and scalable Infrastructure-as-a-service solutions to customers worldwide

Support: 24.7.365 via phone

Uptime Guarantee: 99.99%

