Latest News and Web Hosting Review VortechHosting

Hosting Review VortechHosting
About Company – Hosting Review VortechHosting
Services Offered
Reseller Hosting
- The web designers and developers increase revenues by reselling managed hosting solutions to their clients.
- Partner Portal for Resellers includes marketing materials, training tools, and other solutions.
- A first-month-free policy and Free migration services to facilitate onboarding of new clients.
Managed dedicated servers
Reseller Plans
- Starter Reseller Hosting – 300GB disk space, 2000GB Monthly bandwidth, up to 15 IP address
- Corporate Reseller Hosting – 500GB disk space, 2000GB monthly bandwidth, up to 40 IP address
Hosting Features:
- cPanel, Plesk and WHCMS
- Personalized Nameservers, High-Speed Servers Unix OS Server
- Unlimited email accounts, list, aliases, forwarding, Custom MX Record and Webmail Access
- Mail forwarders, mailing list
- unlimited domains, scalable
Target Customers: Small to large scale businesses
What about customers?
- The company delivers reliable, secure, and scalable Infrastructure-as-a-service solutions to customers worldwide
Support: 24.7.365 via phone
Uptime Guarantee: 99.99%