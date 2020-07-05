Indian PM urges tech community to participate in Aatmanirbhar Bharat App Innovation Challenge

In a post published on LinkedIn, the Indian Prime Minister mentioned the vibrant tech and startup ecosystem in India and how the youngsters have excelled in providing tech solutions across sectors. He said that there is a lot of enthusiasm among the startup and tech ecosystem to innovate, develop, and promote homegrown apps. It adds that while the nation is working towards creating an Aatmanirbhar Bharat. It is an excellent opportunity to give direction and momentum to evolve apps that can satisfy our market as well as compete with the world.

With this objective in mind, the Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology, along with the Atal Innovation Mission, has come up with the Aatmanirbhar Bharat App Innovation challenge, which will run in two tracks: promotion of existing apps and development of new apps. This challenge will be jointly hosted by the Government and members of the tech community to make it more holistic.

The Government will provide mentoring, hand-holding, and support for the promotion of existing apps and platforms across the categories of e-learning, work-from-home, gaming, business, entertainment, office utilities, and social networking. Track-01 will work in mission mode to identify useful quality apps for the leaderboard and shall be completed in around a month. For incubating new apps and platforms, the Track-02 initiative will work to help create new champions in India by providing support in ideation, incubation, prototyping, and roll out along with market access.

This challenge will give better visibility and clarity to existing apps to achieve their goals and create tech products to find solutions to tech puzzles with the help of mentorship, tech support, and guidance during the entire life-cycle, the Prime Minister, wrote.

The prime minister shared ideas and asked if technology can help make traditional Indian games more accessible. If apps developed to help people in rehabilitation or get counseling or if apps with targeted and smart access to the right age group for learning, gaming, etc. can be developed. He urged the tech community to participate and help create an Aatmanirbhar App Ecosystem.

(Press Release ID: 1636428 - PIB - India)