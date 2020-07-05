Meity-NITI launches Digital India AatmaNirbhar Bharat App Innovation Challenge to realize PM's vision of Digital India – AatmaNirbhar Bharat Existing apps promoted in Track 1 of the App Innovation Challenge. Track 2 of the challenge focuses on the Development of New Apps.

Intending to support and build a robust ecosystem for Indian Apps, MeitY, in partnership with Atal Innovation Mission – Niti Aayog launches Digital India AatmaNirbhar Bharat App Innovation Challenge for Indian tech entrepreneurs and Startups. It is to help realize the vision of the prime minister for building a Digital India and using Digital Technologies to develop an AatmaNirbhar Bharat.

This shall run in 2 tracks: Promotion of Existing Apps and Development of New Apps.

The focus of the Track 1 App Innovation Challenge, being launched today, is to identify the best Indian Apps that are already being used by citizens and have the potential to scale and become world-class Apps in their respective categories. This Innovation Challenge with various cash awards and incentives of featuring Apps on Leader Boards seeks to create an ecosystem where Indian entrepreneurs and Startups incentivized to ideate, incubate, build, nurture, and sustain Tech solutions. It can serve not only citizens within India but also the world. The Mantra is to Make in India for India and the World. It shall be completed in a month.

After this App Innovation Challenge, Government will also launch Track 2 of the AatmaNirbhar Bharat App Innovation Challenge that will seek to identify Indian start ups/entrepreneurs/companies and encourage them with ideation, incubation, prototyping and roll out of applications. This track will run for a longer course of time, details of which shall be provided separately.

The AatmaNirbhar Bharat App Innovation Challenge Track 1 launched in the following eight broad categories:

Office Productivity & Work from Home Social Networking E-Learning Entertainment Health & Wellness Business including Agritech and Fin-tech News Games.

There may be several subcategories within each category.

The Innovation Challenge will be available on ‘innovate.mygov.in/app-challenge' from 4th July 2020. The last date of submission of entries is 18th July 2020. The applicants need to apply online to submit their proposals by registering and logging on to the MyGov portal – www.mygov.in.

A specific Jury for each track with experts from Private Sector & Academia will evaluate the entries received. Shortlisted Apps will be given awards & will also feature on Leader boards for information of citizens. The government will also adopt suitable Apps, guide them to maturity, and list on Government e-Marketplace (GeM).

Some of the Key Evaluation parameters will include Ease of use (UI/UX), Robustness, Security, and Scalability.

(PIB Press Release ID: 1636407)